Working in Switzerland: A weekly roundup of the latest job news

Fewer unemployed people in Switzerland

The situation on the Swiss labour market brightened further in August, as the unemployment rate fell slightly.

This is due to the fact that construction and tourism activities have picked up during the summer and there is an increasing need for workers in these sectors.

Another proof of the improved state of the labour market is the number of job seekers, which fell by 4,768 in August compared to July. At the same time, the number of vacancies increased by 1,638 to 58,450.

Wage increases: Swiss union asks for 100 francs more per month

Salaries must rise by at least 2 percent, or 100 francs per month, according to the Swiss Trade Union Union (USS).

After having made significant efforts during the pandemic, Switzerland’s employees “must now be able to take advantage of the favourable economic situation that is benefiting the vast majority of sectors in Switzerland”, USS said.

“For the moment, with few exceptions, the workers have not yet seen the slightest recognition of these efforts in terms of pay”.

Special attention must be given to the professions in which women are mainly employed. According to the USS, one concrete example is the health sector, where the level of pay is “very inadequate”.

Some job vacancies are difficult to fill

There is a shortage of employees in sectors such as nursing, construction, or long-haul driving, but these positions are difficult to fill because many of these jobs are difficult and poorly paid.

Nicky Le Feuvre , work sociologist at the University of Lausanne, is not surprised by these shortages, especially since Swiss workers are not interested in certain professions and these jobs depend largely on foreign or cross- border employees.

“What is even more surprising is that this phenomenon is still evident today. This means that even now, some people think twice about getting into ‘difficult’ jobs. ”

Did you know?

If you are looking for a job in Switzerland, you don’t have to wait to answer adverts in the newspaper or online.

You can send in your CV “spontaneously”, that is, propose your candidacy to any company you are interested in, even if it is not hiring at the moment.

Simply send a letter along with your CV to the Human Resources department, explaining why you would like to work at this particular company, and asking to keep your application on file in case a vacancy comes up.

Quite a few people in Switzerland who contact the company directly end up hired.

