Here’s what you can still do without a Covid certificate in Switzerland

From Monday, September 13th, Switzerland will require the Covid certificate at several additional venues including bars, gyms, restaurants and at some private events.

This will be the first time people need to show the certificate in these venues in Switzerland.

Up until September 13th, the Covid certificate has only been required for large events or venues with more than 1,000 people and in some instances for travel.

Those who are in a venue without a Covid certificate face a fine of 100 francs. Venues that don’t enforce the requirement can be threatened with large fines and closure.

But while the expansion is relatively extensive, there are still some venues that do not require a Covid certificate. Here’s what you need to know.

Where are Covid certificates not required in Switzerland?

There are several areas where exemptions apply.

The certificate will not be required in public transport, in supermarkets or retail, or at private events in private rooms with fewer than 30 people.

The Covid certificate will not be required for religious events, such as funerals and other ceremonies, although a cap of 50 people remains for these events.

Visiting churches will also not require Covid certificates. However, where these ceremonies are conducted inside, a mask is required.

Meetings of parliament and other municipal or government assemblies will not require a Covid certificate.

This includes, for instance, Switzerland’s outdoor Landsgemeinde ‘open air’ voting system.

The certificate will also not be required for protests and demonstrations, but masks are also recommended where distance cannot be kept.

Visiting hairdressers, doctors, psychologists and counselling services, tattoos and cosmetic services will not require a Covid certificate.

While the certificate must be shown indoors in bars and restaurants, outdoor areas of bars and restaurants will not require the Covid certificate.

Similarly, bars and restaurants at airports will not require the Covid certificate (whether indoor or outdoor).

Staff will not need to have Covid certificates, however staff members will need to wear masks unless they have a valid Covid certificate.

One area which the government has clarified is in relation to hotel stays.

While bars and restaurants of hotels will need to ask for Covid certificates, staying overnight will not require a Covid certificate.

In the workplace, a Covid certificate is not required although your boss is allowed to ask if you have one – and make changes accordingly (i.e. installing more protective equipment, requiring masks etc).

