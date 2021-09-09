Here’s what you can still do without a Covid certificate in Switzerland

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">From Monday, September 13th, Switzerland will <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210907/switzerland-to-extend-covid-certificate-to-bars-restaurants-and-gyms-from-monday/"><span class="s2">require the Covid certificate at several additional venues including bars, gyms, restaurants and at some private events</span></a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">This will be the first time people need to show the certificate in these venues in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">Up until September 13th, the Covid certificate has only been required for large events or venues with more than 1,000 people and in some instances for travel.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/explained-what-will-switzerlands-expanded-covid-certificate-look-like/"><strong>EXPLAINED: What will Switzerland’s expanded Covid certificate look like?</strong></a></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">Those who are in a venue without a Covid certificate face a fine of 100 francs. Venues that don’t enforce the requirement can be threatened with large fines and closure.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3">But while the expansion is relatively extensive, there are still some venues that do not require a Covid certificate. Here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><strong>Where are Covid certificates not required in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">There are several areas where exemptions apply.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">The certificate will not be required in public transport, in supermarkets or retail, or at private events in private rooms with fewer than 30 people.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210823/what-are-unvaccinated-people-in-switzerland-still-allowed-to-do/"><strong>READ MORE: What are unvaccinated people in Switzerland still allowed to do?</strong></a></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">The Covid certificate will not be required for religious events, such as funerals and other ceremonies, although a cap of 50 people remains for these events.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">Visiting churches will also not require Covid certificates. However, where these ceremonies are conducted inside, a mask is required.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">Meetings of parliament and other municipal or government assemblies will not require a Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">This includes, for instance, Switzerland’s outdoor Landsgemeinde ‘open air’ voting system.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1"><b>READ MORE: </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20130524/appenzell-practices-democracy-in-its-purest-form"><span class="s2"><b>Why Switzerland's Landsgemeinde (open-air assembly) is 'pure democracy' </b></span></a></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">The certificate will also not be required for protests and demonstrations, but masks are also recommended where distance cannot be kept.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">Visiting hairdressers, doctors, psychologists and counselling services, tattoos and cosmetic services will not require a Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">While the certificate must be shown indoors in bars and restaurants, outdoor areas of bars and restaurants will not require the Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">Similarly, bars and restaurants at airports will not require the Covid certificate (whether indoor or outdoor).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><span class="s1">Staff will not need to have Covid certificates, however staff members will need to wear masks unless they have a valid Covid certificate. </span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">One area which the government has clarified is in relation to hotel stays.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">While bars and restaurants of hotels will need to ask for Covid certificates, staying overnight will not require a Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s3">In the workplace, a Covid certificate is not required although your boss is allowed to ask if you have one - and make changes accordingly (i.e. installing more protective equipment, requiring masks etc).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/massnahmen-des-bundes.html">Please click here for an official overview of the rules which apply from September 13th. </a></p>
