Covid certificate: Can the UK’s NHS app be used in Switzerland?

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">From Monday, September 13th, anyone visiting bars, restaurants, gyms or many other cultural venues, will need to show the certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Covid-19 certificate – otherwise known as the Covid-19 pass or the green pass – is available in paper and digital form.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.</span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/explained-what-will-switzerlands-expanded-covid-certificate-look-like/"><b>EXPLAINED: What will Switzerland’s expanded Covid certificate look like?</b><span class="s2"><b></b></span></a></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Everyone over the age of 16 will have to show a Covid certificate. People aged 15 and under will not. </span></p><p class="p3"><strong>What are the rules for entering Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210507/updated-who-can-enter-switzerland-right-now/">In order to enter Switzerland, you do not need to have a Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></a></p><p class="p3">You can show your NHS app or any other official evidence that you have been vaccinated, including paper evidence.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">The vaccines accepted for entry into Switzerland are any of those which have been approved by the EMA.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">More information about the vaccines which are accepted for entry into Switzerland can be found at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210909/reader-question-can-i-get-a-covid-certificate-in-switzerland-if-i-was-vaccinated-with-astrazeneca/"><strong>Reader question: Can I get a Covid certificate in Switzerland if I was vaccinated with AstraZeneca?</strong></a></p><p class="p3"><strong>Can I use the NHS app in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Currently, apps from other EU countries can be used in Switzerland anywhere where the Covid certificate is accepted.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">The situation for non-EU apps is more difficult.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">As yet, any apps from outside the EU are not accepted, including the NHS app and Israel’s Green Pass app.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">When Switzerland expanded the Covid certificate framework, it said non-EU apps “may be recognised” at some point in the future.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">A spokesperson from the Swiss government told The Local on September 10th that a policy change was currently being considered which would allow for non-EU apps to be used.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">This was also confirmed in a press release, <a href="https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-85035.html?fbclid=IwAR0OP4ZxrEyezPhWJvQJzfhbaaWy3CiKjKs_AMTrh1tR9oV2frdUlLjiuXM">which can be found here</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">As yet, no date has been given for a policy change, but this may be part of the government’s plan to change entry rules in late September.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">More information about that plan can be seen at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/travel-new-swiss-entry-rules-could-include-quarantine-for-unvaccinated-arrivals/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland to tighten entry rules from September 20th</strong></a></p><p class="p3">Several readers have told us that they’ve tried to scan the NHS app into the Swiss certificate framework without success.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
