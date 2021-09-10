EXPLAINED: How to get Switzerland’s Covid certificate with a negative test

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">From Monday, September 13th, anyone visiting bars, restaurants, gyms or many other cultural venues, will need to show the certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Covid-19 certificate – otherwise known as the Covid-19 pass or the green pass – is available in paper and digital form.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.</span></p><p class="p2"><strong>How to get the Covid certificate with a negative test</strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">For people who test negative, you will be given a certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Both PCR and antigen tests apply here, although the validity differs. </span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2">A negative PCR test is valid for 72 hours, <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/reisen-konzerte-clubbing-so-kommen-sie-ungeimpft-zum-covid-zertifikat"><span class="s3">while a negative antigen test is valid for 48 hours</span></a>. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Self tests are not valid for the certificate. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">While you will get a paper print out with a negative test in most cases, you can also get it displayed on the Covid Certificate App by scanning in your QR code.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The app – which is different to the Swiss Covid tracing app – is available <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ch.admin.bag.covidcertificate.wallet&hl=en&gl=US"><span class="s3">here for Google/Android phones</span></a> and here for <a href="https://apps.apple.com/us/app/covid-certificate/id1565917320"><span class="s3">Apple phones</span></a>.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">You can scan the QR code into the app, then it will be recorded there and you can use it as you would the paper slip.</span></p><p class="p5"><strong>What are the rules for testing?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p5">Currently, testing is free for Swiss residents as well as for most visitors to Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">More information about getting a test as a visitor is available in the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210719/how-tourists-and-visitors-in-switzerland-can-get-a-free-covid-test/"><strong>READ MORE: How tourists and visitors in Switzerland can get a free Covid test</strong></a></p><p class="p5">From October however, the government will no longer cover the costs of Covid tests - meaning that they will cost around CHF50 per test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210811/switzerland-set-to-end-free-covid-testing-for-unvaccinated-reports/"><strong>UPDATED: Unvaccinated must pay for Covid tests in Switzerland from October</strong></a></p>
