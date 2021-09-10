FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: How to get Switzerland’s Covid certificate with a negative test

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer
Covid-19 certificatecovid-19 tests

Share this article
EXPLAINED: How to get Switzerland’s Covid certificate with a negative test
A Covid test. Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer

Switzerland will tighten Covid certificate rules from Monday, September 13th. Here’s how to get the certificate with a negative test.

From Monday, September 13th, anyone visiting bars, restaurants, gyms or many other cultural venues, will need to show the certificate. 

The Covid-19 certificate – otherwise known as the Covid-19 pass or the green pass – is available in paper and digital form.

The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.

How to get the Covid certificate with a negative test

For people who test negative, you will be given a certificate. 

Both PCR and antigen tests apply here, although the validity differs. 

A negative PCR test is valid for 72 hours, while a negative antigen test is valid for 48 hours

Self tests are not valid for the certificate.  

While you will get a paper print out with a negative test in most cases, you can also get it displayed on the Covid Certificate App by scanning in your QR code.

The app – which is different to the Swiss Covid tracing app – is available here for Google/Android phones and here for Apple phones.

You can scan the QR code into the app, then it will be recorded there and you can use it as you would the paper slip.

What are the rules for testing? 

Currently, testing is free for Swiss residents as well as for most visitors to Switzerland. 

More information about getting a test as a visitor is available in the following link. 

READ MORE: How tourists and visitors in Switzerland can get a free Covid test

From October however, the government will no longer cover the costs of Covid tests – meaning that they will cost around CHF50 per test. 

UPDATED: Unvaccinated must pay for Covid tests in Switzerland from October

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Covid certificate: Can the UK’s NHS app be used in Switzerland?
FOR MEMBERS

Covid certificate: Can the UK’s NHS app be used in Switzerland?

Can I cancel my gym membership in Switzerland if I don’t want to get vaccinated?
FOR MEMBERS

Can I cancel my gym membership in Switzerland if I don’t want to get vaccinated?

What is the fine for not having a Covid certificate where it’s required in Switzerland?
FOR MEMBERS

What is the fine for not having a Covid certificate where it’s required in Switzerland?

Here’s what you can still do without a Covid certificate in Switzerland
FOR MEMBERS

Here’s what you can still do without a Covid certificate in Switzerland

EXPLAINED: What will Switzerland’s expanded Covid certificate look like?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What will Switzerland’s expanded Covid certificate look like?

Switzerland announces extended use of Covid certificate as ICU admissions rise

Switzerland announces extended use of Covid certificate as ICU admissions rise

Switzerland set to extend Covid certificate to bars and restaurants from Monday

Switzerland set to extend Covid certificate to bars and restaurants from Monday

Swiss Health Ministry: People who recovered from Covid-19 should be vaccinated sooner
FOR MEMBERS

Swiss Health Ministry: People who recovered from Covid-19 should be vaccinated sooner

More news

Covid certificate: Can the UK’s NHS app be used in Switzerland?
FOR MEMBERS

Covid certificate: Can the UK’s NHS app be used in Switzerland?

Can I cancel my gym membership in Switzerland if I don’t want to get vaccinated?
FOR MEMBERS

Can I cancel my gym membership in Switzerland if I don’t want to get vaccinated?

What is the fine for not having a Covid certificate where it’s required in Switzerland?
FOR MEMBERS

What is the fine for not having a Covid certificate where it’s required in Switzerland?

Here’s what you can still do without a Covid certificate in Switzerland
FOR MEMBERS

Here’s what you can still do without a Covid certificate in Switzerland

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What will Switzerland’s expanded Covid certificate look like?

Switzerland announces extended use of Covid certificate as ICU admissions rise

Switzerland set to extend Covid certificate to bars and restaurants from Monday

FOR MEMBERS

Swiss Health Ministry: People who recovered from Covid-19 should be vaccinated sooner