What is the fine for not having a Covid certificate in Switzerland?

From Monday, September 13th, Switzerland will tighten Covid certificate requirements.

Anyone visiting bars, restaurants, gyms or many other cultural venues, will need to show the certificate.

The Covid-19 certificate – otherwise known as the Covid-19 pass or the green pass – is available in paper and digital form.

The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.

Everyone over the age of 16 will have to show a Covid certificate. People aged 15 and under will not.

Anyone who visits a place where a Covid certificate is required but doesn’t have a valid one, will need to pay a fine – as will the establishment itself for failing to carry out checks.

Guests in venues where Covid certificates are required face a fine of 100 francs.

These fines are handed out by police on the spot, with little paperwork or bureaucracy.

Switzerland has promised greater police controls in order to enforce the certificate requirement.

Venues who ignore the certificate requirement face fines of up to 10,000 francs.

In some cases, venues who consistently refuse to comply with the rules face permanent closure.

The federal government confirmed on Wednesday that the ultimate responsibility for enforcing fines and deciding penalties lies with the cantons.

“The cantons decide for themselves about buses and the closure of businesses,” Health Minister Alain Berset said during a press conference on Wednesday.