What is the fine for not having a Covid certificate in Switzerland?

<p class="p1">From Monday, September 13th, Switzerland will tighten Covid certificate requirements.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Anyone visiting bars, restaurants, gyms or many other cultural venues, will need to show the certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The Covid-19 certificate – otherwise known as the Covid-19 pass or the green pass – is available in paper and digital form. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/explained-what-will-switzerlands-expanded-covid-certificate-look-like/"><strong>EXPLAINED: What will Switzerland’s expanded Covid certificate look like?</strong></a></p><p>Everyone over the age of 16 will have to show a Covid certificate. People aged 15 and under will not. </p><p class="p1">Anyone who visits a place where a Covid certificate is required but doesn’t have a valid one, will need to pay a fine - as will the establishment itself for failing to carry out checks.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Guests in venues where Covid certificates are required face a fine of 100 francs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">These fines are handed out by police on the spot, with little paperwork or bureaucracy.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland has promised greater police controls in order to enforce the certificate requirement.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Venues who ignore the certificate requirement face fines of up to 10,000 francs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In some cases, venues who consistently refuse to comply with the rules face permanent closure.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The federal government confirmed on Wednesday that the ultimate responsibility for enforcing fines and deciding penalties lies with the cantons.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">"The cantons decide for themselves about buses and the closure of businesses," <a href="https://www.blick.ch/wirtschaft/strafe-fuer-gaeste-und-betreiber-beizen-besuch-ohne-zertifikat-wird-ein-teurer-spass-id16815515.html">Health Minister Alain Berset said during a press conference on Wednesday</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
