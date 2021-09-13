Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Switzerland tightens Covid certificate rules from today

Starting today, it will no longer be possible to enter indoor areas of restaurants, bars, fitness centres, as well as sports events, cultural facilities, and private parties, without a Covid certificate.

The measure, which was announced on September 8th, is aimed at curbing the number of infections and, particularly hospitalisations.

Anyone who is caught breaking this rule is liable to a 100-franc fine.

More people in Switzerland are getting vaccinated

So far at least, the government’s Covid certificate strategy — that is, to get more people inoculated — seems to be working.

Swiss media reports that after the government’s announcement on September 8th, an increasing number of people is signing up for the shot, and some even showed up at vaccination centres without an appointment.

Most of these people had no intention to get the jab. They cite the extension of the certificate requirement as a reason they changed their minds, according to SRF public broadcaster.

Data about how many people have been immunised since the September 8th is not yet available.

Death threat against the Health Minister

Not everyone in Switzerland is making a beeline for the vaccine or grudgingly accepts the extension of the Covid certificate.

A resident of central Switzerland, whose name has not been made public, warned Alan Berset not to come to that part of the county because it would be “very, very dangerous”.

“You are a traitor of the people and have your place before a court martial”, the man said, according to Blick newspaper, which saw the virulent video on social media.

“The individual even threatened Berset with death by telling him, ‘if I were you, I would not leave the house’ ”, the newspaper said.

The person even went so far as to mention the name of Fritz Leibacher, a disgruntled citizen who went on a rampage in Zug 20 years ago, killing 20 politicians.

The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) is aware of the existence of the threatening video, but doesn’t provide information on individual cases” according to Blick.

The Health Minister is under threat. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Government could cease financial aid at the end of 2021

The Federal Council plans to stop in December the so-called hardship programme, which distributes financial help to businesses hit the pandemic.

This information, reported by NZZ am Sonntag, is based on documents that the Federal Council sent to cantonal directors of economy.

The document states that “taxpayers cannot make up for the billions” paid out to various Swiss enterprises, and that such aid “prevents companies from quickly adapting to the new normal.”

