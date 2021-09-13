Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

<p><strong>Switzerland tightens Covid certificate rules from today</strong></p><p>Starting today, it will no longer be possible to enter indoor areas of restaurants, bars, fitness centres, as well as sports events, cultural facilities, and private parties, without a Covid certificate.</p><p>The measure, which was announced on September 8th, is aimed at curbing the number of infections and, particularly hospitalisations.</p><p>Anyone who is caught breaking this rule is liable to a 100-franc fine.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/breaking-switzerland-set-to-extend-covid-certificate-to-gyms-and-restaurants-from-monday/">Switzerland announces extended use of Covid certificate as ICU admissions rise</a></strong></p><p><strong>More people in Switzerland are getting vaccinated</strong></p><p>So far at least, the government’s Covid certificate strategy — that is, to get more people inoculated — seems to be working.</p><p>Swiss media <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/zertifikatspflicht-grosser-run-auf-die-impfzentren">reports</a> that after the government’s <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/breaking-switzerland-set-to-extend-covid-certificate-to-gyms-and-restaurants-from-monday/">announcement</a> on September 8th, an increasing number of people is signing up for the shot, and some even showed up at vaccination centres without an appointment.</p><p>Most of these people had no intention to get the jab. They cite the extension of the certificate requirement as a reason they changed their minds, according to <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/zertifikatspflicht-grosser-run-auf-die-impfzentren">SRF public broadcaster.</a></p><p>Data about how many people have been immunised since the September 8th is not yet available.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210831/covid-19-vaccines-why-is-switzerland-lagging-behind-other-eu-countries/">Covid-19 vaccines: Why is Switzerland lagging behind other EU countries?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Death threat against the Health Minister</strong></p><p>Not everyone in Switzerland is making a beeline for the vaccine or grudgingly accepts the extension of the Covid certificate.</p><p>A resident of central Switzerland, whose name has not been made public, warned Alan Berset not to come to that part of the county because it would be "very, very dangerous".</p><p>"You are a traitor of the people and have your place before a court martial”, the man said, <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/un-tenancier-menace-alain-berset-ne-viens-pas-en-suisse-centrale-id16822115.html">according to Blick newspaper</a>, which saw the virulent video on social media.</p><p>“The individual even threatened Berset with death by telling him, ‘if I were you, I would not leave the house’ ”, the newspaper said.</p><p>The person even went so far as to mention the name of Fritz Leibacher, a disgruntled citizen who went on a rampage in Zug 20 years ago, killing 20 politicians.</p><p>The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) is aware of the existence of the threatening video, but doesn’t provide information on individual cases” according to Blick.</p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/berset.jpg" alt="" class="alignnone wp-image-655229 size-full" width="646" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>The Health Minister is under threat. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP</em></span></div><p><strong>Government could cease financial aid at the end of 2021</strong></p><p>The Federal Council plans to stop in December the so-called hardship programme, which distributes financial help to businesses hit the pandemic.</p><p>This information,<a href="https://nzzas.nzz.ch/schweiz/haertefallprogramm-soll-bereits-ende-jahr-auslaufen-ld.1645047"> reported</a> by NZZ am Sonntag, is based on documents that the Federal Council sent to cantonal directors of economy.</p><p>The document states that "taxpayers cannot make up for the billions” paid out to various Swiss enterprises, and that such aid “prevents companies from quickly adapting to the new normal."</p><p> </p><p><em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
