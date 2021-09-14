Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More than 50,000 vaccinations in three days

With the extension of the Covid certificate, health authorities have registered a sharp increase in vaccinations in the past several days.

For instance, on Monday, when the new requirement went into force, 51,395 doses were administered in Switzerland —50 percent more than in the previous week.

However, it is difficult to know at the moment whether this signals a lasting trend or just a temporary spike in numbers.

Swiss president outlines goals for 2022

At the start of the autumn session of the parliament on Monday, Guy Parmelin said the fight against the pandemic will remain the Federal Council’s most urgent priority in 2022.

Another goal is not to incur new debt, he said, mentioning the hole in the state coffers caused by the health crisis.

Parmelin also emphasised the country’s continued focus on maintaining prosperity, national cohesion, and security.

Drastic steps Swiss restaurants take to avoid Covid certificate compliance

Two restaurants chose a rather dramatic way to avoid adhering to the new rule that requires owners to ensure guests are vaccinated, recovered, or tested negative.

The Seehuis restaurant in Giswil (OW) is closing its interior room and plans to serve meals only on its terrace, where the certificate is not required.

The Braui restaurant in Berneck (SG) went even further by closing its doors permanently.

“The philosophy of being able to serve all guests equally can no longer be practiced with the certificate requirement”, said owner Mike Egger.

Finance Minister wears a T-shirt in defiance of Covid measures

Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer, who serves as Switzerland’s Finance Minister was photographed in a T-shirt symbolising opposition to the government’s coronavirus measures.

Maurer is from the rightwing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which has repeatedly spoken against the restrictions. However, all members of the Federal Council must adhere to the policies taken in common and not promote individual positions.

The photo, which is circulating on social media, is sparking charges that the minister is violating the principle of collegiality, the main feature of the multi-party Federal Council.

Am Mittwoch marschierten die Freiheitstrychler mit Rechtsradikalen durch Bern, heute posiert SVP-Bundesrat in Wald (ZH) in ihrem Trikot.

Ueli, um es nett zu sagen, ich habe #kälust jemanden wie dich weiter als Landesvertreter zu haben. pic.twitter.com/GD2ulEyd9D — Mia Jenni (@MiaAnaJenni) September 12, 2021

Geneva cat owners advised to switch to vegetable litter

Mineral litter produces non-combustible residues which end up in landfills and pollute the environment.

That’s why the canton is urging cat owners to give up mineral litter in favour of the vegetable kind such as wood, recycled paper or other organic components, which are biodegradable and “completely eliminated by combustion”.

