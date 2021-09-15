Jobs in Switzerland roundup: Covid certificate may be used in workplaces

Covid certificate may be used in the workplace

From September 13th, the certificate has been compulsory to access almost all indoor areas in Switzerland, including restaurants, bars, fitness centres, sports events, cultural facilities, as well as some gatherings such as weddings in private venues.

To some degree, the requirement also applies to the workplace.

Employers may check whether their employees hold a certificate “if it is used to determine appropriate protective measures or implement a testing plan”, the Federal Council specified.

However, “information regarding an employee’s immunity status or test result may not be used for any other purpose”, the government stated.

It also added that if a company requires the employees to undergo screening, “it must bear the cost incurred of any test”.

Gender (in)equality at work: Yes, men are discriminated against too

It seems that stereotypes and gender roles also penalise men looking for work, according to a recent study by KOF Economic Research Center.

“Men who want part-time jobs seem suspicious to recruiters”, said study author Daniel Kopp.

Why? This contradicts the traditional image of the man as the main financial support of the family — the reason why these men are shunned by recruiters. Often this is not even intentional. “It could be an unconscious reaction”, Kopp noted.

If these men apply for any job that is less than full time, “the recruiter is already suspicious. Their type of education or professional experience is only of secondary importance”, the study found.

A growing trend: should you consider job sharing?

Job sharing in the traditional sense refers to two or more people sharing a full-time position.

It’s a win-win situation for companies and employees alike, according to a report in Neue Zurcher Zeitung (NZZ).

Employers retain workers, increase productivity and have access to a larger talent pool.

For employees, “job sharing reduces the risk of losing one’s job, strengthens know-how through increased exchange with co-workers, and improves the compatibility of family and work”, NZZ said.

There are no official statistics on how many companies offer this opportunity in Switzerland but the popularity of this option has grown, especially since it can mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

“A job sharing program can be an innovative solution for retaining talent and employees in this time of crisis. Various economists suggest that job sharing can alleviate the psychological problems caused by layoffs as a result of Covid. When companies face the harsh reality of cutting costs through layoffs, job sharing allows them to cut a position or part of a position without having to lay off an employee”, according to NZZ.

Did you know?

Most employers in Switzerland attach high importance to the reference letter of a potential employee.

That’s why all workers in Switzerland are entitled to a reference from their employer when they leave a company, regardless of whether they were fired or leave of their own volition.

The reference should be truthful and include factual information such as the type and length of employment, performance, and conduct.

More information can be found here:

Getting fired in Switzerland: The employment laws you need to know about

