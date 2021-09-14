Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Switzerland to purchase Johnson & Johnson vaccines

The Federal Council is reportedly stepping up negotiations for the purchase of a small quantity of Johnson & Johnson vaccines manufactured by a US company Janssen.

These doses would be administered to people who have severe allergies to Moderna and Pfizer, the only vaccines used in Switzerland to date.

Study data shows an average efficacy of 66.9 percent of Janssen vaccines, preventing serious and critical forms of the disease in nearly 85 percent of patients.

Zurich to start “controlled” cannabis distribution programme

Starting in the fall of 2022, the city of Zurich will launch a trial project to assess the best way to manage marijuana consumption, municipal authorities announced.

The study titled “Zurich Can: Cannabis with Responsibility” will be led by the University Psychiatric Clinic and one of its goals will be “maintaining public safety and strengthening the protection of young people”.

“Various cannabis products are offered in the study, each with a different THC / CBD content. This makes it possible to switch to lower-risk products during the study period”, the city said

Switzerland recommends Covid vaccine to pregnant women

The Federal Commission for Vaccinations (CVF) is advising all pregnant women to get the shot from the 12th week of pregnancy.

This recommendation is made because pregnant women often have a more severe course of the disease than other people, health officials say.

CVF’s chairman Christoph Berger pointed out that a growing body of evidence shows the benefits of vaccinating pregnant women outweigh the risks, and pregnant women who don’t get inoculated have an increased risk of ending up in hospital and even in intensive care. There is also a risk of miscarriage.

Covid tram inaugurated in Zurich

To step up its inoculation campaign, Switzerland’s largest city is now giving jabs in a tramway, on a line usually taken by a train collecting bulky waste in the city.

Each day, the tram stops at central stops on the route network, which can be seen here.

Anyone over the age of 12 interested in getting vaccinated in the tram is encouraged to register online in order to avoid waiting.

Retired women could receive slightly higher pensions

Women of the transitional generation affected by the increase in the retirement age from 64 to 65 should receive a supplementary pension ranging from 100 and 240 francs a month, depending on their annual salary while working, the Council of States proposed.

“This is an important step in the right direction,” said Health Minister Alain Berset.

The retirement age for women was raised from 64 to 65 in June of this year as part of the wider reform to stabilise the pension scheme until 2030.

