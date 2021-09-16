Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

<p><strong>More than 7,000 children quarantined in Switzerland</strong></p><p>Latest <a href="https://www.watson.ch/fr/suisse/covid-19/170738048-plus-de-7300-ecoliers-sont-en-quarantaine-dans-toute-la-suisse">data</a> shows that at least 7,353 schoolchildren aged between four and 15 years have been placed in quarantine throughout Switzerland.</p><p>The actual number is probably much higher though, <a href="https://www.watson.ch/fr/suisse/covid-19/170738048-plus-de-7300-ecoliers-sont-en-quarantaine-dans-toute-la-suisse">according to Watson news site</a>, which added up numbers from individual cantons.</p><p>That’s because statistics from large cantons like Zurich are Graubünden are missing, and some cantons don’t report quarantine cases by age group.</p><p>The number of 10 to 19 year olds has risen particularly sharply since the end of the summer vacation.</p><p>“For two weeks now, the number of cases has also been increasing among those under 10 years of age more than in any other age group,” <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/massentests-und-andere-ansaetze-hohe-corona-fallzahlen-bei-kindern-was-die-kantone-dagegen-tun">said</a> scientist Daniel Theis.</p><p><strong>Number of fully vaccinated people in Switzerland slowly rising</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210913/today-switzerland-extends-covid-certificate-for-entry-to-restaurants-and-bars/"> The extension of the Covid certificate</a>, which went into effect on Monday, prompted increasing numbers of people to get their shots.</p><p>While on August 31st, only 50.92 percent of Switzerland’s population was fully vaccinated, that number crept up to 53.03 percent on Wednesday, <a href="https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview">according to</a> the Federal Office of Public Health. </p><p>It is still lower than vaccination rate in neighbouring countries, which exceeds 60 percent, but health officials hope the pace of inoculations in Switzerland will pick up within the next few weeks</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210831/covid-19-vaccines-why-is-switzerland-lagging-behind-other-eu-countries/">Covid-19 vaccines: Why is Switzerland lagging behind other EU countries?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Zurich doesn’t want to scare off foreign tourists</strong></p><p>As the Federal Council is debating the extension of Covid certificate to travel, possibly introducing such measures as testing and even quarantine for unvaccinated arrivals from abroad, Zurich officials <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/zuerich-will-kein-scharfes-corona-grenzregime-457622979684">said</a> they are against disproportionate measures that could harm the local economy.</p><p>While they support screening, they also argue that unvaccinated tourists should only be required to test on a “risk-based” basis — that is, only if they come from areas with high numbers of infections.</p><p>In addition, Zurich authorities are <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/zuerich-will-kein-scharfes-corona-grenzregime-457622979684">against a quarantine obligation</a>, as it would “cause massive damage to the local businesses and tourism”.<strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190809/readers-verdict-what-are-the-best-and-worst-things-about-life-in-zurich/"><strong>READ MORE: Readers’ verdict: The best and worst things about life in Zurich</strong></a></p><p><strong>Swiss economy continues to recover</strong></p><p>The persistence of the Covid pandemic has not prevented Switzerland's economy from continuing to recover, according to <a href="https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us-news/en/articles/media-releases/swiss-economy--where-it-s-flourishing-and-where-it-s-struggling-202106.html">analysis</a> from Credit Suisse bank.</p><p>This upward trend should continue in "large parts of the economy", thanks to the vaccination campaign, the adaptation capacities of companies, and despite the restrictions in certain branches.</p><p>“A recovery is now underway as more areas of the economy reopen – a process accelerated by higher consumer spending. The majority of private consumption is therefore likely to return to normal levels”, Credit Suisse said.</p><p><strong>How sweet it is: American donuts at Coop</strong></p><p>Starting next week, Dunkin' Donuts <a href="https://www.blick.ch/wirtschaft/zuckerbomben-fans-aufgepasst-coop-versuesst-sein-sortiment-mit-dunkin-donuts-id16834666.html">will be sold</a> at some branches of Coop supermarkets.</p><p>Five varieties will be available: Strawberry Sprinkle and Cocoa Strawberry Star, Cinnamon Cookies, Cocoa Bliss and Cocoa Hazelnut.</p><p>The donuts will be sold in packs of two (4.50 francs) and four (8.95).</p><p> <em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
