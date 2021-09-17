Switzerland to change travel rules for those vaccinated abroad from Monday

From Monday, September 20th, foreign visitors vaccinated abroad with a jab approved by the European Medicines Agency will be able to obtain a Swiss Covid certificate enabling them to enter restaurants and venues.

The change applies to anyone wanting to get Switzerland’s Covid certificate, whether that be people who live in Switzerland but were vaccinated abroad, or business or tourism travellers.

It will be a welcome change, particularly for people from the UK, India or Israel, many of whom have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

Prior to September 20th, only vaccines approved for use in Switzerland were accepted for the Covid certificate – which meant that people who are fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca were unable to get the document.

As at September 20th, four vaccines are approved by the EMA: AstraZeneca, PfizerBiontech, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

The list of vaccines accepted in order to enter Switzerland is longer and includes, among others, Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.

Switzerland’s Covid certificate – which shows that someone is either fully vaccinated, has recovered from the virus recently or has tested negative – allows entry to bars, restaurants, nightlife venues, gyms and some private events.

The certificate was put in place on the 13th of September, bringing the rules in Switzerland broadly in line with its neighbours.

Despite its wealth and strong health system, Switzerland is lagging other European countries when it comes to vaccination rates.

An estimated 53 percent of Swiss are fully vaccinated, compared with 61 percent of the EU.

Tighter entry rules from Monday

At the same press conference, the government also announced tougher rules for those entering the country.

Health Minister Alain Berset outlined tighter measures that will be implemented from Monday for travellers arriving in Switzerland from abroad, regardless of their origin and the means of transport used.

Those who have no Covid certificate to prove vaccination or those who cannot show proof of having had the virus and recovered in the past six months will have to show proof of a negative test upon arrival in Switzerland. Four to seven days later, they will have to undergo another test.

Bern said the measures were a bid to prevent a spike in cases once people start returning from their autumn vacation, following a surge in Delta variant infections after the summer holidays.