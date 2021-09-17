Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland to announce decision on extension of Covid certificate to travel

After introducing, on September 13th, the certificate requirement for nearly all indoor venues, the Federal Council will announce today whether new rules will be extended to travellers as well.

Two options were discussed — one focusing on testing and the other on quarantining all travellers from abroad who are unvaccinated or who have not had recovered from Covid.

The new rules would enter into force on September 20th.

READ MORE: Travel: Switzerland to tighten entry rules from September 20th

Switzerland reviewing booster dose authorisation

Drug regulatory body Swissmedic is examining applications from Pfizer and Moderna to approve a third shot of their Covid vaccine.

“Swissmedic is reviewing the submitted clinical data on the third vaccine doses (“boosters”) for safety and efficacy, and checking whether the submitted data are sufficient for extending the indication accordingly”, the agency said.

The government has already started administering boosters to people with low immunity, but it is not planning to expand the programme to general population for the time being.

“Vaccines used in Switzerland to date, as well as findings from observational studies, have shown that lasting protection against severe cases of the illness is afforded with two administered doses. Therefore, according to recommendations issued by the Federal Commission for Vaccination, there is no acute need at present for general booster vaccinations in Switzerland”, Swissmedic said.

READ MORE: UPDATED: How can I get my Covid booster shot in Switzerland?

Cost of living in Switzerland highest in Europe



It probably comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with Swiss prices that a new study shows Switzerland has Europe’s highest cost of living.

The price level here for private consumption is 51 percent higher than in Germany, according to new data from Statistisches Bundesamt, which is Germany’s statistics office.

In regards to prices, Switzerland also tops its other neighbours France, Italy and Austria, as well as Europe’s other notoriously expensive countries, Iceland and Norway.

Health insurance carriers to pay money to their customers

The National Council voted to force health funds to reduce their reserves, which amount to nearly 12 billion francs — more than 200 percent of the minimum required by law.

“This money must be returned to citizens who have paid too high premiums”, said MP Lorenzo Quadri.

Two options are available: a refund or a discount on premiums.

Spend a day at a Swiss farm

On Sunday, residents of Switzerland will have a chance to visit a real working farm in their area, as part of the Open Doors at the Farm event.

Some 139 peasant families throughout the country will welcome visitors and show them many aspects of rural life.

The public will also be able to discover how certain foods are produced, as well as various facets of the farming profession and environment as well as plants and farm animals..

Those interested to find and visit a farm in their area should register ahead of time.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]