‘Covid light’: How to get Switzerland’s data-safe Covid certificate

One of the major concerns surrounding Switzerland’s Covid certificate, as with other Covid passports, has been privacy.

In order to respond to these concerns, Switzerland in summer launched the ‘Covid light’ certificate.

Unlike the Covid certificate itself, which displays which vaccine they had, the date on which they were vaccinated, whether they have recovered from the virus or whether they tested negative, the Covid light certificate simply shows whether or not a person’s credentials are valid.

As noted directly by the government “the certificate light does not contain any health data; it merely shows that the holder has a valid COVID certificate.”

Importantly, the Covid light certificate only works in Switzerland, i.e. it cannot be used for travel purposes or in other countries.

What exactly is the certificate light and is it in digital form?

The ‘certificate light’ might sound like a separate document from the main Covid certificate, but in reality is effectively a data-safe function of the app itself.

This function can be switched on, from which point the certificate only provides minimal data, including your name, date of birth, electronic signature and whether the certificate is valid or not.

While this is done in the app, it can also be printed out.

How do I get the certificate light?

If you go into your Covid certificate app, you can see there is an option to get a ‘certificate light’ if you tap on the certificate itself.

Once the certificate is activated, it will be valid for 48 hours. After that 48 hour period, it must be activated again.

If you need to show your actual Covid certificate after you have activated certificate light (for instance for travel), you will need to deactivate it.

The certificate light can be activated and deactivated again and again at no cost.

The following diagram, produced by the Swiss government, shows how the certificate can be activated and deactivated (albeit in relatively shabby resolution).

Switzerland’s Covid light certificate. Image: FOPH.