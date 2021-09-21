Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The proportion of unvaccinated people in ICUs is high: Health Ministry

Throughout Switzerland, mainly unvaccinated coronavirus patients are hospitalisised in ICUs, according to an analysis by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH)

FOPH examined the admissions to 21 hospitals across Switzerland between July 19th and August 15th were evaluated and found that 44 Covid patients were treated in ICUs at that time. Of those 89 percent (39 people) were not immunised.

“Even now, we mainly treat unvaccinated patients in ICUs”, said says Michele Genoni, president of the umbrella association of the associations of invasive and acute medical specialists. “This shows that the vaccination works against severe illness”.

He also mentioned that most of the acute patients are young.

“Most of them were very healthy before the coronavirus and are now on the ventilator.”

MPs: Cross-border workers must be able to travel even during a pandemic

The freedom to travel and the mobility of cross-border workers must be guaranteed at all times. Such a provision is included in the Covid-19 law, but it is in force only until the end of 2021.

The Council of States has voted to extend this provision, arguing that some 340,000 cross-border workers who come to work in Switzerland each day from neighbouring countries are essential to the Swiss economy.

The National Council has still to weigh in on this issue.

Switzerland ranked as the world’s most innovative country in a UN study — again

Switzerland placed in the first place globally for the 11th consecutive year in the Global Innovation Index.

In the survey carried out by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Switzerland placed ahead of 129 other nations in terms of know-how and technologies, patents, and the complexity of production and export.

1. Switzerland🇨🇭

2. Sweden🇸🇪

3. U.S.🇺🇸

4. U.K.🇬🇧

5. Republic of Korea🇰🇷 Are the world’s most innovative countries according to WIPO's #GlobalInnovationIndex (GII) 2021: https://t.co/STq8xDoFWb The GII also found that innovation investments remained resilient despite COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/uerOm3ZIiH — World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (@WIPO) September 20, 2021

Covid certificate required on the Glacier Express train

While certificates are not compulsory on Switzerland’s public transportation, they are mandatory on the Glacier Express, which runs between Zermatt and St. Moritz, stopping at 10 stations.

This the first railway in Switzerland to introduce a certificate requirement.

Official Covid certificates from Switzerland and the EU are mandatory now, with travellers from third countries required to have their certificates converted into a Swiss certificate from October 10th.

Demonstrations against Covid measures no longer allowed in Bern

Municipal authorities announced they will no longer tolerate unauthorised anti-Covid protests in the city.

The decision comes one such demonstration, in which about 4,000 people participated, was held in Bern on September 16th.

Protesters shook the fence erected to protect the Federal Palace, and the police intervened with a water cannon, rubber bullets and irritant gas, especially after the unruly crowd threw objects and fire crackers at the police.



