Property in Switzerland roundup: How will the Chinese real estate shock affect the Swiss market?

<p><strong>Will the Chinese real estate shock affect Switzerland?</strong></p><p>Swiss media <a href="https://www.blick.ch/wirtschaft/chinas-haeuser-riese-am-abgrund-schwappt-immobilienschock-in-die-schweiz-ueber-id16836680.html">reported</a> that China's second largest real estate developer, Evergrande, is on the brink of bankruptcy. The situation is so dire that global markets are impacted.</p><p>In Switzerland, the Swiss Market Index (SMI) <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/economie/12507255-les-difficultes-devergrande-font-chuter-les-bourses-du-monde-entier.html">dropped</a> 1.42 percent due to this event. </p><p>Can this epic failure impact Switzerland’s property market as well?</p><p>Martin Neff, chief economist at Raiffeisen Switzerland, doesn’t expect this crisis to reach the Swiss housing market, though "a little nervousness cannot be ruled out”, he <a href="https://www.blick.ch/wirtschaft/chinas-haeuser-riese-am-abgrund-schwappt-immobilienschock-in-die-schweiz-ueber-id16836680.html">said.</a></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/vincent-dorig-gE4q-btGyyg-unsplash-1-646x431-1-646x431.jpg" alt="" class="alignnone wp-image-656749 size-post-thumbnail" width="640" height="427" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>The Swiss property market, like here in Zurich, is not expected to be impacted by Chinese real estate crisis. Apartments in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo by Vincent Dörig on Unsplash</em></span></p><p><strong>Can you obtain a subsidy for making your house environmentally friendly?</strong></p><p>The new law on CO2, drafted last week by the Federal Council. includes financial aid to replace old oil or gas heaters.</p><p>But for the moment, the administrative procedures for homeowners who wish to obtain a financial help to make their house more sustainable are complex, discouraging many individuals to complete their procedures, <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/economie/12513170-les-procedures-pour-assainir-son-logement-sont-encore-trop-lourdes.html">according</a> to RTS public broadcaster.</p><p>Two parallel steps are necessary: one to obtain a possible subsidy, and the other to obtain a building permit. Add to it the bureaucracy at municipal, cantonal and federal levels — all of which are involved in the process.</p><p>“In the end, we end up with 23 forms for a request for authorisation to install solar panels, and that is unacceptable”, said Stéphane Genoud, professor of energy management at the HES-SO Valais.</p><p>"They all have roughly the same tendency not to accelerate this energy transition", he added.</p><p><strong>How many “rooms” can you expect in a Swiss apartment?</strong></p><p>People looking for rental housing in Switzerland are often confused by the number of rooms advertised for a given flat.</p><p><a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/de/home/statistiken/bau-wohnungswesen.assetdetail.16704279.html">This is how it works</a>: All “living” rooms such as living rooms and bedrooms are considered to be actual rooms. But kitchens, bathrooms, showers, toilets, corridors, or verandas / balconies are not. And neither are separate laundry rooms or storage spaces.</p><p>So if you see an advert for a three-room apartment, this typically means a living room and two bedrooms.</p><p><strong>Did you know?</strong></p><p>Most Swiss lenders <a href="https://www.moneyland.ch/en/mortgages-comparison">don’t accept</a> mortgage requests from non-residents.</p><p>There are, however, exceptions to this rule. Some lenders will grant mortgages to non-residents if the mortgaged property is located in Switzerland.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210331/can-foreigners-buy-property-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: Can foreigners buy property in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p>And a number of Swiss banks will also provide mortgages for properties in border regions of neighbouring countries, if you earn your income in Switzerland.</p><p><strong>Useful links</strong></p><p>Looking for a house or an apartment in Switzerland or just want a little more information about the property market, then check out the following links. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200221/buying-versus-renting-in-switzerland-heres-which-one-is-actually-cheaper/">Buying property versus renting in Switzerland: What is actually cheaper</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210827/rent-swiss-cantons-ranked-from-cheapest-to-most-expensive/">Rent: Swiss cantons ranked from cheapest to most expensive</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200206/tips-how-to-find-an-apartment-in-switzerland/">Top ten tips for finding an apartment in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p><em><strong>The property roundup is a weekly feature and we’d welcome any feedback or suggestions for areas it should cover. Please email us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
Member comments