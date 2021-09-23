Reader question: Can I convert my foreign vaccination pass into a Swiss Covid certificate?

As of September 13th, Switzerland’s Covid certificate is required to access bars, gyms, restaurants, private parties and a range of other areas.

The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.

EXPLAINED: How does Switzerland’s newly expanded Covid-19 certificate work?

Can I use my country’s Covid pass in Switzerland?

With several other countries now having their own vaccination passports – along with one at the European Union level – Local readers have asked us the rules for getting the Covid certificate when coming from abroad.

As at September 23rd, only passes from European Union countries are accepted in Switzerland.

Therefore, if you are coming from an EU state, you do not need to convert your pass and you can simply show your EU country one wherever the Covid certificate is required.

The situation for non-EU apps is more difficult.

As yet, any apps from outside the EU are not accepted, including the NHS app and Israel’s Green Pass app.

When Switzerland expanded the Covid certificate framework, it said non-EU apps “may be recognised” at some point in the future.

A spokesperson from the Swiss government told The Local on September 10th that a policy change was currently being considered which would allow for non-EU apps to be used.

This was also confirmed in a press release, which can be found here.

Can I convert my foreign vaccination pass into a Swiss Covid certificate?

If you are coming from outside the EU, you cannot ‘convert’ your pass into the Swiss Covid certificate.

However, using the information in the pass – or the original evidence of vaccination, recovery etc – you can get a Covid certificate when in Switzerland.

Issuing Covid certificates is up to health authorities in every canton. The process is similar in each one.

You need to get in touch with cantonal authorities, either by email or using the contact form online.

Official proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid, with all the pertinent dates included, must also be sent. If you qualify, you will receive the certificate back by email.

You may show your foreign Covid pass as evidence, provided it is in English or a Swiss language.

A guide to how you can do this in each Swiss Canton is available below.

Canton-by-canton: How visitors can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate

You may also get a Covid certificate with proof of a test completed in Switzerland.

In order to do this, you can scan your test details into the Covid certificate app.

More information about this is laid out at the following link.

EXPLAINED: How to get Switzerland’s Covid certificate with a negative test