Switzerland considers extending deadline for free Covid tests

Under the current plan, free testing is set to come to an end at the end of September.

Swiss newspaper Blick reports that three options are being considered and have been put out to the cantons for consultation.

The first option will see tests remain free for ten days until October 10th.

UPDATED: Unvaccinated must pay for Covid tests in Switzerland from October

After that, tests will only be free for those who have been vaccinated until the end of November, upon which testing will no longer be free.

Option two is that tests will remain free until the end of October, i.e. until the autumn holidays are over in each Swiss canton.

The final option is that the tests will remain free for the duration of the Covid certificate requirement.

This option is considered unlikely according to Swiss media, but has found support among Switzerland’s right-wing Swiss People’s Party and Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer.