From late 2020 until the middle of 2021, travel between Switzerland and the United Kingdom was heavily restricted.

Indeed, it was difficult or in some cases impossible for people to make the trip unless they were citizens or residents of both countries.

But with the progress of the vaccination campaign in both countries, things have begun to return to normal.

Entering Switzerland from the UK

Switzerland’s current (as of September 20th) entry rules depend on whether or not you are vaccinated.

While unvaccinated visitors from most countries must show proof of a negative Covid test and then have another test four to seven days later, this rule doesn’t apply to UK tourists.

That’s because Switzerland placed the UK — along with the United States, Israel, India, and several other countries — on its high-risk list.

This means that only vaccinated arrivals from the United Kingdom are allowed to enter Switzerland.

The only people exempted from the rule are unvaccinated Swiss citizens and permanent residents returning to Switzerland. They must, however, show a negative test and undergo screening again four to seven days after arrival.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who can enter Switzerland right now and what are the rules?

What about the Swiss Covid certificate?

While the Covid certificate is needed to do most things in Switzerland, it is not needed to enter the country.

In order to enter, you simply need to show proof of vaccination.

If you are coming from abroad and want to get the Swiss Covid certificate, check out the following link.

Canton-by-canton: How visitors can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate

Which vaccines are accepted?

Several vaccines are accepted in order to enter Switzerland.

This includes those administered in Switzerland, along with others such as AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Sinopharm.

Click the following link for more information.

UPDATE: Which vaccines are accepted for entry into Switzerland?

Entering the UK from Switzerland

Switzerland is currently on the UK’s ‘green list’, which is the lowest risk category that the UK government has.

From October 4th, the rules will change for entry to the UK from Switzerland.

Prior to this date, vaccinated travellers will need to fill out a passenger locator form before entering the UK.

In addition, they will need to complete two tests. The first test must be taken in the three days before departure, then another test must be taken after arrival in the UK.

Heathrow Airport. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP

After October 4th, vaccinated travellers from the rest of the world list will not have to take pre-departure Covid-19 tests or expensive day two PCR tests when heading to England. On day two, they can instead take a cheaper rapid antigen (lateral flow) test.

More information on the rules can be found at the official UK government site (at the following link).

The government has also changed the policy on people who have been vaccinated with doses from two different manufacturers.