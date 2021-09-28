Up to 360 percent: This is how much more Swiss residents pay for medications

<p class="p1">That the cost of living in Switzerland is much higher than in other countries is by no means new information, but sometimes the nature of the increase can still shock.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The cost difference is particularly noticeable on items which are exactly the same as those available just across the border.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210424/why-is-switzerland-so-expensive/"><strong>READ MORE: Why is Switzerland so expensive?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/jetzt-sollen-die-medis-guenstiger-werden-825651780725">A study by industry monitor Santésuisse</a> shows that medications cost up to 360 percent more in Switzerland than neighbouring countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The situation might become even more serious in the coming months, after news that Switzerland would<a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210924/tax-change-switzerland-to-introduce-50-franc-limit-on-cross-border-shopping/"> put in place a lower tax limit on cross-border purchases</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">A group of Swiss politicians have responded to the news by putting in a motion to reduce costs on medications.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">FDP politician Philippe Nantermod launched a motion which focuses on drugs where patents have expired, i.e. where generic alternatives are available.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">"Then importers could supply Swiss pharmacies directly with drugs that are approved for the European market," Nantermod told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>500 million francs per year</strong></p><p class="p1">Swiss residents pay 500 million more francs per year for generic medications than people in other European countries, the study found.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The increase is different for different drugs. Sexual enhancers cost at least 50 percent more in Switzerland, with some costing 100 percent more.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Non-prescription ibuprofen has the highest increase, costing 360 percent more in Switzerland than in Germany.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Other painkillers are also more expensive here, including aspirin (155 percent) and Voltaren (249 percent).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The study found that everything from dietary supplements to cold and flu remedies were at least 50 percent more expensive in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
