Covid-19 vaccines: What are the rules for pregnant women in Switzerland?

<p class="p1">Switzerland has recently updated its <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/haeufig-gestellte-fragen.html?faq-url=/covid/en/vaccination/which-people-are-not-being-vaccinated-present">recommendation for Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Many countries across the world have removed medical barriers for pregnant women wanting to get vaccinated against Covid.</p><p class="p1">However, resistance has been particularly strong in German-speaking countries at least in part due to memories of the Thalidomide/Contergan experience <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21507989/">in West Germany in the 1950s</a>, which led to deaths and deformations in babies.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">In summer of 2020, the</span><span class="s2"> Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said that pregnant women are at a higher risk from coronavirus than women of the same age who are not pregnant, placing them in the official risk group.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5">Studies have shown that pregnant women are likely to get sicker if they are infected with Covid than <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy.html">non-pregnant people</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/special-populations/pregnancy-data-on-covid-19/what-cdc-is-doing.html">According</a> to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States:</span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s2">“Based on what is known at this time, pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 compared to non-pregnant women. Additionally, pregnant women with Covid-19 might have an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth".</span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s2">Figures from September 2021 showed that one in five women of childbearing age hospitalised <a href="https://www.nau.ch/news/schweiz/coronavirus-viele-schwangere-auf-schweizer-intensivstationen-66003673">with Covid were pregnant</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><strong>Can and should pregnant women get vaccinated in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">Initially, the FOPH had excluded pregnant women from the vaccination campaign, <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/haeufig-gestellte-fragen.html?faq-url=/en/pregnancy/what-known-about-covid-19-vaccination-during-pregnancy"><span class="s3">arguing</span></a> that “so far, there are few findings or data on the effects of the COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy”.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">It revised its position on April 14</span><span class="s4"><sup>th</sup></span><span class="s2">, possibly in view of <a href="https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2104983"><span class="s3">international studies</span></a> that “did not show obvious safety signals among pregnant persons who received mRNA Covid-19 vaccine (i.e. those used in Switzerland)”.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">As of mid-September 2021 however, the government formally issued a recommendation that pregnant women get the jab.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">Christoph Berger, President of the Federal Commission for Vaccination Issues (Ekif) told the media that women should get vaccinated from 12 weeks on.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">"The recommendation has already been made in a similar way in other countries,” said Berger, pointing to the more than 150,000 pregnant women who have been vaccinated in the United States.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5">Although the Swiss government said there was no evidence to show risk before 12 weeks, <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/covid-impfung-bag-empfiehlt-impfung-ab-12-schwangerschaftswoche">they were reluctant to recommend it</a> earlier due to the prevalence of miscarriages and other unforeseen events at this stage in the pregnancy, which may lead to coincidences which might make people question the vaccine.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
