Everything that changes in Switzerland in October 2021

<p><strong>Covid testing will no longer be free for the unvaccinated </strong></p><p>All unvaccinated people would have to pay 50 francs for their own Covid tests from October 10th.</p><p>President Guy Parmelin explained this move by saying vaccinated taxpayers should not have to pay for testing for those who choose not to get inoculated.</p><p>"Following extensive discussions, the Federal Council stands by its assessment that it is not up to the public as a whole to finance the cost of tests for people who decide not to get vaccinated", <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-85254.html">authorities said</a>, adding that "people who have already received one dose of vaccine can continue to get tested free of charge until the end of November".</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210927/updated-switzerland-extends-its-free-testing-strategy/">UPDATED: Switzerland extends free testing deadline</a></strong><a class="post-edit-link-single" href="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-admin/post.php?post=657241&action=edit"></a></p><p><strong>New rules on entering the UK from Switzerland</strong></p><p>Switzerland is currently on the UK’s ‘green list’, which is the lowest risk category that the UK government has. </p><p>From October 4th, the rules will change for residents of Switzerland arriving in the United Kingdom.</p><p>Before you travel to England you must:</p><ul><li>Take a COVID-19 test – you must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England</li><li>Book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test – to be taken after arrival in England</li><li>Complete a passenger locator form</li><li>After you arrive in England you must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2.</li></ul><p>More information about the new rules is on this <a href="https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england#green-list-rules">site.</a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210927/what-are-the-rules-for-travel-between-switzerland-and-the-uk/"><strong>READ MORE: What are the rules for travel between Switzerland and the UK?</strong></a></p><p><strong>Car stickers</strong></p><p>While officially taking place on September 28th, drivers leaving the UK and heading to Europe will need to whack a new sticker on the back of their cars. </p><p>While previously a 'GB' sticker was sufficient, from this date onwards the sticker now needs to read 'UK' in order for it to be valid, after the UK changed the rules. </p><p>More information about the changing sticker requirement <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210928/uk-introduces-new-car-sticker-requirement-for-driving-in-austria/">can be found here</a>. </p><p><strong>Fall festivals abound</strong></p><p>Days may be getting shorter in October, but it is also the month when Swiss vintners are harvesting their grapes.</p><p>Wine-tasting and harvest festivals are plentiful all over Switzerland and well worth a visit before cold weather drives people indoors.</p><p>Here's a <a href="https://www.myswitzerland.com/en-ch/experiences/events/events-search/?rubrik=weinfeste">list</a> of the places to visit in October.</p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/jonathan-loosli-tr3859hajNo-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" class="size-full wp-image-657676" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>A winery in the Swiss region of Lavaux. Photo by Jonathan Loosli on Unsplash</em></div><p><strong>Daylight Saving Time ends</strong></p><p>A sure sign that the warm and sunny weather is over is having to wind the clocks back ahead of the coming winter. </p><p>On Sunday, October 31st, clocks in Switzerland will be turned back one hour at 3am.<strong></strong></p><p>This means sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier.</p><div id="article-body"><section subscriptions-section="content"><div id="premium-container"><p>The good news is that we all get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that it’s going to get darker earlier in the evening. </p></div></section></div><p>The long-term future of daylight savings in Switzerland remains in flux, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190327/switzerland-plays-wait-and-see-on-daylight-savings-summer-winter-time-clock-change-eu/">but you can be sure that the clocks will at least be wound back one final time this October</a>. </p>
