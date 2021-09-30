EXPLAINED: Who will continue to get free Covid tests in Switzerland after October 10th?

<p class="p1">The Swiss government indicated in August it would stop covering the costs of Covid testing from October 1st.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In late September, this deadline was extended until the 10th of October as part of a compromise to encourage more people to get vaccinated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">When the rules were put in place, government and media sources reported that testing would no longer be free “for the unvaccinated”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">However, there has been some confusion over who exactly must pay for tests - and for whom they are free.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Why does Switzerland want to end free testing?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Ultimately, the main reason the government wants to end free testing is to encourage people to get vaccinated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Currently, Covid certificates are available to those who test negative to the virus, along with the vaccinated and people who have caught the virus and recovered in recent months.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">By making people pay for their own tests, they will be more likely to take up the free vaccination option.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Another major reason is the cost of the tests, which is estimated at four million francs per day.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">If the tests were to remain free until January 24th, 2022 - the date the Covid certificate requirement expires - they would cost the federal government around 770 million francs.</span></p><p class="p5"><strong>Does everyone now have to pay for the tests?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p5">From October 10th, Covid tests will cost between 40 and 50 francs each time.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">Contrary to media reports and government statements, the tests will not be free for people who are vaccinated - however the vaccinated are unlikely to be tested regularly, as this is not a Covid certificate requirement.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">From October 10th, <a href="https://www.aargauerzeitung.ch/schweiz/10-fragen-und-antworten-ab-oktober-kosten-tests-fuer-zertifikate-was-andert-sich-mit-der-neuen-teststrategie-ld.2178385">testing will still be free for people who have Covid symptoms</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">Testing will be free for those with symptoms whether or not the person in question has been vaccinated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">However, they cannot be used to add to the Covid certificate, meaning that people who pretend to have symptoms to be tested will not get a valid Covid certificate as a result.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">Those who cannot be vaccinated will still be entitled to free tests however - and these can be included in the Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">Reader question: I can’t get vaccinated. How do I get Switzerland’s Covid certificate?</p><p class="p5">https://www.thelocal.ch/20210924/reader-question-i-cant-get-vaccinated-how-do-i-get-switzerlands-covid-certificate/</p><p class="p5">People aged under 16 will also qualify for free tests.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
