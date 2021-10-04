EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Covid antibody testing in Switzerland

<p class="p1">Since the very early days of the pandemic, antibody testing has been used for a variety of purposes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">From working out how widely the virus has spread to determining a person’s immunity - and of course the prevalence of variants - antibody testing is an important weapon in understanding the virus and curbing the spread of the pandemic.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Here’s what you need to know about antibody testing in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What are antibody tests for Covid?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Antibody tests are the name given to serological tests which seek to determine if you have antibodies in your system for the virus.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/testen.html">As noted by the Swiss government</a> “the presence of a person’s own antibodies indicates that they have already been in contact with the virus or have been vaccinated.”</p><p class="p1">Antibody tests are 99 percent reliable in showing Covid antibodies in your blood.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Is there an official use for Covid antibody testing in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Dozens of countries, particularly those in Europe, have rolled out antibody testing for a wide range of purposes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Some have made antibody testing a part of their official ‘3G’ framework for determining whether someone has had the virus recently and recovered - and can therefore get a Covid passport or certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In Austria, for instance, people can take official Covid antibody tests to determine if they are deemed ‘recovered’ and can get that country’s health pass as a result.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In Switzerland however, proof of recovery can only include a medical certificate proving you have had the virus, or a positive PCR test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210512/how-do-you-prove-youve-recovered-from-covid-in-switzerland/"><strong>UPDATED: How do you prove you’ve recovered from Covid in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Regardless of which antibody test you take, this will not be sufficient to get a Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Swiss government says this is because the tests are as yet not reliable.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“They are currently not recommended in general because they provide only limited information about the degree and duration of protection from possible re-infection,” <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/testen.html">the government writes on its website</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What can antibody tests be used for, then?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Antibody testing has been relatively common among researchers, however outside of these studies the main use for antibody tests is to determine whether you have had the virus or not.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Antibody tests can also be used to determine how much immunity you still have after being vaccinated, although scientists say that more tests need to be done before this can be more reliably proven.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Readers have however brought to our attention a relatively unorthodox use of antibody testing which appears contrary to government policy.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">One reader who had tried to get a booster shot ahead of an overseas trip was told by her doctor that she needed to take an antibody test first to determine if a booster shot was necessary.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As The Local Switzerland has reported previously, this is not government policy. As at October 2021, the government has left it up to the cantons to determine how booster shots will be carried out, but they have so far been reserved for those who are in very high risk categories.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210817/which-swiss-cantons-are-already-offering-covid-booster-shots/"><strong>READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons are already offering Covid booster shots?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>How can I get tested for Covid antibodies?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Unlike tests to determine if you are currently infected with Covid (i.e. both PCR and antigen tests), antibody tests require a sample of blood.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Fortunately, this can usually be with a small pinprick to the finger. Around five drops of blood will be sufficient.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Test results need to be processed in a lab and will take a few days.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) approves certain laboratories for antibody testing.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The best way to get tested is to visit your local pharmacy. <a href="https://www.ihre-apotheke.ch/de/2113/Corona-Tests.htm">Click this link to see if your local pharmacy offers antibody testing</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Each pharmacy will charge you a cost to carry out the test, although this will vary from place to place.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
