More Swiss companies now require Covid certificate from their employees

<p>The Covid vaccination is creating somewhat of a legal and ethical conundrum in Switzerland: on one hand, forcing someone to get jabbed against their will is unlawful, but on the other, companies have a legal duty to protect the health and safety of their employees.</p><p>In this context, an increasing number of Switzerland’s employers are demanding the Covid certificate from their workers.</p><p>Here’s an overview.</p><p><strong>Novartis</strong></p><p>From October 4th, everyone on the premises of pharmaceutical giant Novartis, must be in possession of a valid Covid certificate. As an alternative, they must undergo a rapid antigen test on site, which is then valid for two days for access to the area.</p><p>This means employees without a certificate must be screened on average three times a week, which can become quite expensive as testing will <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210927/updated-switzerland-extends-its-free-testing-strategy/">no longer be free</a> from October 11th.</p><p>"Our main concern is to ensure the health and safety of our employees and everyone else at our sites," <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/immer-mehr-firmen-verlangen-von-ihren-angestellten-das-covid-zertifikat-892519989472">said</a> a Novartis spokesman, explaining the new access rules.</p><p>Those who refuse to comply will have to work from home.</p><p><strong>Swiss Post</strong></p><p>It is the first public company to require the certificate from certain employees.</p><p>However, this obligation “is applied selectively and in individual cases only — for example, when employees distribute letters and parcels in a hospital”, <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/immer-mehr-firmen-verlangen-von-ihren-angestellten-das-covid-zertifikat-892519989472">according</a> to the Post.</p><p><strong>Insurance companies</strong></p><p>As of October 11th, the reinsurance group Swiss Re will also be introducing a certificate requirement in all its sites across the country.</p><p>"This will allow the employees to return to a situation that comes as close to ‘normal’ as possible”, company spokesperson <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/immer-mehr-firmen-verlangen-von-ihren-angestellten-das-covid-zertifikat-892519989472">said</a>, adding that it will no longer be necessary for employees to wear masks — provided that a minimum distance of 1.5 metres can be maintained.</p><p>Insurance company Zurich is even stricter than Novartis and Swiss Re.</p><p>Since September 13th, the company <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/immer-mehr-firmen-verlangen-von-ihren-angestellten-das-covid-zertifikat-892519989472">has required</a> all employees, visitors and suppliers to present a certificate when entering the corporate headquarters in Zurich and, from October 4th, also at its site in Zurich-Oerlikon. The check is carried out daily at the entrance using a smartphone scanner.</p><p>"Anyone who does not have a certificate is not allowed in and asked to work from home", the company <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/immer-mehr-firmen-verlangen-von-ihren-angestellten-das-covid-zertifikat-892519989472">said.</a></p><p><strong>SWISS airline</strong></p><p>The national carrier announced that from November 15th, all cabin crew must be vaccinated.</p><p>“It is important that we take measures now that allow us to preserve our global network while fulfilling our duty to protect our employees”, said the company’s CEO Dieter Vranckx.</p><p>https://twitter.com/LX_Newsroom/status/1430189778788626437</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210825/swiss-airlines-makes-covid-vaccination-compulsory-for-pilots-and-cabin-crew/">Swiss airlines makes Covid vaccination compulsory for pilots and cabin crew</a></strong></p><p><strong>Geneva’s University Hospitals (HUG)</strong></p><p>Switzerland’s largest university medical centre announced that all healthcare personnel hired from September 1st will have to be vaccinated.</p><p>“We have an obligation to protect patients, staff and visitors. The hospital is safe, but we can further increase that security”, HUG director Bertrand Levrat <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/vaccin-obligatoire-pour-les-futurs-employes-des-hug-957599627608">said</a> about the new requirement.</p><p>Other large Swiss companies are seriously considering the certificate requirement as well.</p><p>Among them are AMAG, ABB, EY, NZZ Group and TX Group, <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/immer-mehr-firmen-verlangen-von-ihren-angestellten-das-covid-zertifikat-892519989472">according</a> to SonntagsZeitung.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210909/can-your-boss-require-you-to-have-a-covid-certificate-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: Can your boss require you to have a Covid certificate in Switzerland?</strong></a></p>
