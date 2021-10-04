Reader question: Does owning a second home in Switzerland give me the right to live there?

<p class="p1">For those who can afford it, Switzerland is a popular place for a second home.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you are lucky enough to have a second home in Switzerland - or if you are thinking about buying one - here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What is the legal classification of ‘second home’ in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Whether your home is a second home as per Swiss regulations will depend largely on what purposes it is used for.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">There are two categories of second homes in Switzerland: second homes and second places of residence.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">A second place of residence, as the name suggests, is a place where a person lives while working or studying but is not their primary residence.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Technically speaking, second places of residence are not second homes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">These are common, for instance, with cross-border workers whose primary residence may be in a neighbouring country but who have a place of residence near their work in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">For more information on cross-border workers buying property please check out the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210407/can-cross-border-workers-buy-property-in-switzerland/"><b>READ MORE: Can cross-border workers buy property in Switzerland?</b></a></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">A second home for the purposes of the law is therefore a second residence which is not uses for work or study.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The official government definition <a href="https://www.ch.ch/en/holiday-home/"><span class="s3">is as follows</span></a>:<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">“In Switzerland, a second home is a house or apartment that is neither used by a person who is resident in the commune concerned nor used for work or education purposes. Second homes are often used either as holiday homes or are rented to private tenants.”</span></p><p class="p5">More information about the rules relating to second homes is available here.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211001/how-can-i-buy-a-second-home-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: How can I buy a second home in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p5">Are there any restrictions on renting, selling or otherwise using a home that I own?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">If you have full ownership of a second home, you may sell, rent or otherwise use it as an owner could (subject of course to residency restrictions).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">Some countries have put in place restrictions on how much time second home owners can spend there, <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20211001/how-can-i-buy-a-second-home-in-austria/">for instance Austria where second home owners in certain categories</a> can only spend a maximum of five weeks in the property per year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">In Switzerland however there are no such restrictions, although be aware that the rules might change if your second home is deemed your primary residence.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><strong>Does owning a second home in Switzerland give me a right to live there?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Unfortunately for non-citizens and non-residents, buying a home does not generally confer any additional rights with regard to residency. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">This is emphatically ruled out by the Swiss government.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">“Owning real estate in Switzerland does not confer any entitlement to a residence permit,” <a href="https://www.ch.ch/en/real-estate-foreign-national/"><span class="s3">says the official guidance</span></a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201026/how-wealthy-foreigners-can-buy-a-swiss-residence-permit/"><b>READ MORE: How wealthy foreigners can ‘buy’ a Swiss residence permit</b></a></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">If you are an EU citizen, then you will be able to live in Switzerland under freedom of movement rules. </span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">If you are an EU or EFTA national, you can also come to Switzerland and look for work for a period of up to three months without needing to obtain a permit. If your job hunt lasts longer than three months and you have sufficient funds, you can apply for a temporary residence permit that will allow you to continue looking for a further three months.</span></p><p class="p8"><span class="s4">This can be extended for up to a year if there is sufficient evidence that your job hunt could be successful.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">If you are not an EU citizen, then you will usually only be able to spend time in Switzerland under the 90/180 rule, with Switzerland being a part of the Schengen group of countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">This means that you can spend a maximum of 90 days in Switzerland out of 180 consecutive days. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">More information about residence permits in Switzerland is available at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190304/an-essential-guide-to-swiss-work-permits-residence-bureaucracy/"><strong><span class="s1">READ MORE: An essential guide to Swiss work permits</span></strong></a></p>
Member comments