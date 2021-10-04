Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Most people in Switzerland will have Covid antibodies soon

Nearly 80 percent of adults in Switzerland will soon have immunity to the virus, based on data from Corona Immunitas, a research programme at the University of Zurich that studies the spread and impact of the pandemic in the country.

“If we take all of Switzerland into account, we will soon have a seriological prevalence of 75 to 80 percent”, according to one of the researchers, Milo Puhan.

“From an antibody point of view, the situation in Switzerland is very encouraging”, said epidemiologist Marcel Tanner.

However, according to Tanner, people who have antibodies in their blood are not all immune to the same extent — the vaccinated are better protected against Covid than those who have recovered from the disease.

Exodus from Switzerland’s largest cities

A new study indicates that a large number of people have left urban centres in 2020. This trend has particularly impacted Zurich, Basel, Geneva, Lausanne, Bern, Lucerne, St. Gallen, Lugano, and Biel.

The biggest “losers” in terms of population is Zurich, which lost 5,347 residents, ahead of Geneva (3,350) and Basel (1,994).

“The attractiveness of major cities has been lessened by restrictions linked to the pandemic”, the study shows.

“It is therefore not surprising that there were fewer households wishing to settle there”, especially as the teleworking obligation made it less important for empoyees to be in physical proximity to their office.

READ MORE: Home office’: Will the pandemic change the way Switzerland works?

Switzerland unveils its plans for the “Vaccination Week”

In a letter it sent to the cantons, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) detailed its plans for the immunisation campaign, which will take place in early November.

The campaign is intended to “reach out to as many people as possible who are still undecided and need more information about vaccination “.

#BREntscheid #CoronaInfoCH Bundesrat schickt seine Pläne für eine neue Impfoffensive in Konsultation. Er hat zudem entschieden: Tests bleiben für einmal Geimpfte und unter 16-Jährige gratis. https://t.co/H6ZcdAGAfo (BK) — André Simonazzi (@BR_Sprecher) October 1, 2021

Around 1,700 “advisers” will be on hand throughout the country to inform the public about the benefit of the Covid vaccines.

In addition, mobile vaccination units are expected to reach 50,000 residents.

FOPH will aim for a vaccination rate of 93 percent for those over 65 and 80 percent for people aged 18 to 65.

“Given the scale of the problem, it is not only legitimate but also necessary that we go on the offensive”, said Lukas Engelberger, head of the association of cantonal health directors.

READ MORE: 50 francs: What is Switzerland’s new ‘vaccination bonus’?

This is why new vehicles may be harder to find in Switzerland

Fewer new cars were sold in Switzerland in September, according to Autosuisse, the umbrella group of car importers.

The organisation attributes the phenomenon to the global shortage of electronic chips, which restricts the production capacities of manufacturers.

Swiss importers are now worried that the chip shortage and stagnant supply of new vehicles will create more demand for the second-hand market.

Supply difficulties are likely to persist for much of next year, Autosuisse predicts.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]