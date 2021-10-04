FOR MEMBERS
Why Switzerland’s Covid certificate is ‘not discriminatory’
A woman holds a placard reading "All together for freedom" during a protest against covid certificate and vaccination on September 23, 2021 in Bern. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Member comments
The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
While not many, there is a number of arguments supporting the discriminatory view of the rules recently implemented around this certificate. There were relevant discussions at the beginning of the present year around the ethics behind such kind of rules. I think it is worth not to forget those ethical controversies even if medically we need to justify now imposing a certificate.