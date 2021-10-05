UPDATE: Earthquake hits Swiss canton of Valais

Material damages of yet unspecified amount but no victims are reported in the aftermath of the earthquake that jolted the area near Arolla, at the foot of the Val d’Hérens, Tuesday around 7:40 am.

The earthquake was “largely felt” in parts of the Rhône Valley, from Villeneuve to Brig, as well as in the neighbouring valleys, according to Swiss Seismological Service (SED).

07:39 séisme avec une magnitude d’environ 4.0 près de Mont Collon VS. Ressenti sur une zone étendue. Dégâts légers possibles. https://t.co/Wm2mzoxR8d — Service Sismologique (@seismoCH_F) October 5, 2021

A aftershock occurred about half an hour later, but was weaker than the first, measuring 1.8 on the Richter scale.

Seismic activity is common in Switzerland, although most of it goes unnoticed by the population.

Valais is the canton with the highest earthquake risk, followed by Basel and Graubünden.