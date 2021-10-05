How Americans can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate with proof of US vaccination

As of September 13th, Switzerland’s Covid certificate is required to access bars, gyms, restaurants, private parties and a range of other areas.

The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.

For Americans heading to Switzerland, having a Covid certificate will make the trip a whole lot more enjoyable.

Fortunately, it is relatively easy for vaccinated Americans to get a Swiss Covid certificate – although it can take a few days, so try and get it sorted before you set off.

Please note that while the Swiss Covid app accepts vaccination proof along with proof of recovery from the virus in the past six months and negative tests, only Americans who have been vaccinated are allowed to enter Switzerland.

Also, please keep in mind that you do not need a Covid certificate to enter Switzerland. In order to enter Switzerland, proof of vaccination will be sufficient.

How do Americans get a Swiss Covid certificate?

This is relatively easy. Using original evidence of vaccination, you can get a Covid certificate.

Issuing Covid certificates is up to health authorities in every canton. The process is similar in each one.

You need to get in touch with cantonal authorities, either by email or using the contact form online.

Official proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid, with all the pertinent dates included, must also be sent, along with identification and other information.

If you qualify, you will receive the certificate back by email.

A guide to how you can do this in each Swiss Canton is available below, including contact details and procedural steps.

You may also get a Covid certificate with proof of a test completed in Switzerland.

In order to do this, you can scan your test details into the Covid certificate app.

More information about this is laid out at the following link.

