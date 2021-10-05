How Americans can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate with proof of US vaccination

<p class="p1">As of September 13th, Switzerland’s Covid certificate is required to access bars, gyms, restaurants, private parties and a range of other areas.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/explained-what-will-switzerlands-expanded-covid-certificate-look-like/"><strong><span class="s2">EXPLAINED: How does Switzerland’s newly expanded Covid-19 certificate work?</span></strong></a></p><p>For Americans heading to Switzerland, having a Covid certificate will make the trip a whole lot more enjoyable. </p><p>Fortunately, it is relatively easy for vaccinated Americans to get a Swiss Covid certificate - although it can take a few days, so try and get it sorted before you set off. </p><p>Please note that while the Swiss Covid app accepts vaccination proof along with proof of recovery from the virus in the past six months and negative tests, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210922/update-switzerland-confirms-only-vaccinated-americans-and-brits-can-enter/">only Americans who have been vaccinated are allowed to enter Switzerland</a>.</p><p>Also, please keep in mind that you do not need a Covid certificate to enter Switzerland. In order to enter Switzerland, proof of vaccination will be sufficient. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210930/travel-do-you-need-a-covid-certificate-to-enter-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: Do I need a Covid certificate to enter Switzerland? </strong></a></p><p class="p5"><b>How do Americans get a Swiss Covid certificate?</b></p><p>This is relatively easy. Using <span class="s1">original evidence of vaccination, you can get a Covid certificate.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Issuing Covid certificates is up to health authorities in every canton. The process is similar in each one.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">You need to get in touch with cantonal authorities, either by email or using the contact form online.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Official proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid, with all the pertinent dates included, must also be sent, along with identification and other information.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">If you qualify, you will receive the certificate back by email.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">A guide to how you can do this in each Swiss Canton is available below, including contact details and procedural steps. </span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210920/how-visitors-can-get-a-covid-certificate-in-each-swiss-canton/"><strong><span class="s1">Canton-by-canton: How visitors can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate</span></strong></a></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">You may also get a Covid certificate with proof of a test completed in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">In order to do this, you can scan your test details into the Covid certificate app.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">More information about this is laid out at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210910/explained-how-to-get-switzerlands-covid-certificate-with-a-negative-test/"><strong><span class="s1">EXPLAINED: How to get Switzerland’s Covid certificate with a negative test</span></strong></a></p>
