Jobs in Switzerland roundup: Referendum calls for more nurses

The labour market rebound continued in September

The Swiss labour market continued to grow during the summer, confirming the trend that started at the beginning of the year.

According to the recruitment firm Michael Page, the number of job offers across the country rose 5.7 percent between August and September.

So far in 2021, the employment sector has grown 32.3 percent, a rate twice that of the period before the Covid pandemic.

All regions of Switzerland had more job vacancies, with most in an area that includes the two Appenzells, Graubünden, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen and Thurgau.

Job offers also rose in cantons of Bern, Jura, Neuchâtel, Fribourg and Solothurn.

The strongest growth was recorded in retail, restaurant sector, logistics, and IT.

Shortage of medical professionals sparks concern and a referendum

The Covid pandemic highlighted the need for, and the shortage of qualified health personnel in Swiss hospitals, including in the intensive care units.

About 10,000 caregivers are needed urgently right now, with additional 70,500 needed within the next eight years, according to Rebecca Spirig, Director of Nursing at the University Hospital in Zurich.

“As it is, the situation is untenable”, she said.

For many years, Switzerland has relied heavily on medical staff from abroad.

“Without foreign employees, our healthcare system would no longer function. We benefit from people who were trained elsewhere – and who are now absent there. This great dependency is problematic. It is imperative that we train more nurses domestically”, Spirig said.

To that end, the Swiss will vote on November 28th on an initiative launched by The Swiss Association of Nurses, which seeks to train more caregivers and improve the working conditions to prevent dropouts from the profession.

Covid certificate becomes more common in the workplace

As The Local reported recently, more companies in Switzerland now require their employees to have the certificate.

Novartis, Swiss Post, Swiss Re and Zurich insurance companies, and SWISS airline are among a growing number of employers that have introduced this rule, with more seriously considering the certificate requirement as well.

Why is this happening, as employers have no right to demand that their workforce gets inoculated?

Companies still have a legal duty to protect the health and safety of their employees, and many see vaccination as the only way to accomplish this.

You can find out more about this here:

More Swiss companies now require Covid certificate from their employees

Did you know?

Many employers in Switzerland require the new hires to undergo the probation period, lasting between one and three months.

There is no protection against dismissal in the case of illness, accident or pregnancy during this trial period, though some employers may agree to extend it beyond three months in such cases.

While you must inform the company about illness or accident, you are not required by law to reveal your pregnancy, as that cannot be grounds for dismissal.

