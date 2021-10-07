Could making the Swiss pay for Covid vaccine boost sluggish jab rates?

<p>Last week, Health Minister Alain Berset <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211001/50-francs-what-is-switzerlands-new-vaccination-bonus/">announced</a> that in order to encourage more people to get vaccinated, 50-franc vouchers will be given to anyone who persuades a vaccine holdout to get inoculated.</p><p>Several cantons have already criticised the proposed measure.</p><p>“For both ethical and practical reasons, we firmly refuse any payment for a health act,” Neuchâtel local authorities in Neuchâtel <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/moquerie-impraticable-fausses-incitations-les-cantons-decrient-la-campagne-de-vaccination-dalain-berset-id16888132.html?fbclid=IwAR2QGaxdeOV7iBvwAGWEl74CeIZz73K9lM4Ig3rzfLTrLgtwnleU-SUTZxQ">noted</a>. “It would create a very problematic precedent which could open the door to the commercialisation of organ donation, blood donations, etc”.</p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/coronavirus-data-explorer-1-611x431.jpg" alt="" class="alignnone wp-image-658815 size-post-thumbnail" width="611" height="431" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Switzerland's vaccination rate is lower than many other nations'. Image by Our World in Data</em></span></p><p>Christian Fichter, a Swiss psychologist specialising in social economics, agrees that the monetary bonus proposed by the government is counterproductive.</p><p>“I don’t think it would work, except in a few cases”, he said in an <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/le-psychologue-social-christian-fichter-on-pourrait-utiliser-les-methodes-black-friday-pour-le-vaccin-id16889737.html">interview</a>.</p><p>“Those who are already critical of vaccination could become even more suspicious of the 50-franc bonus”, Fichter added.</p><p>Instead, he proposed a more drastic approach: to make people pay for their Covid shots.</p><p>A method that would be more effective would be similar to the “Black Friday” strategy used by the retail industry: offering heavy discounts for a limited time to attract consumers.</p><p>https://twitter.com/Blickch/status/1445896647741902860</p><p>"If the shots cost 50 francs in December, 100 francs in March, and so on, that would help people understand the value of vaccination”, Fichter said.</p><p>"We have to make people understand that vaccination is something precious that is only offered free of charge in exceptional cases”.</p><p>So far, there has not been any official response to Fichter’s suggestion, so for the time being the 50-franc incentive is the only proposal on the table.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211001/50-francs-what-is-switzerlands-new-vaccination-bonus/">50 francs: What is Switzerland’s new ‘vaccination bonus’?</a></strong></p>
The 50 Franc bonus is a terrible idea.
Persuading others to get the vaccine is already a sensitive issue. Doing it for money is unthinkable.
Having a deadline is much better. After the deadline people should pay whatever it costs the government in material, labour, and whatever other costs there are.