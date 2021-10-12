Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday.

Price of antigen tests varies across Switzerland

Since October 11th, screening for coronavirus is no longer free of charge for unvaccinated people. However, there is no set price for the test; instead, the cost varies from one place to another.

Until now, the government reimbursed official centres 47 francs for a rapid antigen test, but many venues offer cheaper options.

For instance, media reported that organisers of an agricultural exhibition in St. Gallen offered tests for 26.50. In Bern, managers of four clubs and discos are reportedly planning to make antigen tests available to their customers for just 11 francs.

And pharmacies set their own prices as well.

“Unprecedented” air pollution detected in Lausanne

Cantonal authorities revealed that the “unprecedented” and “worrying” levels of dioxins have been detected in Vaud’s capital city. Dioxin a highly toxic compound produced as a byproduct in some manufacturing processes.

Not only that, but the data also shows that the perimeter of the polluted area is much wider than originally thought, stretching to the surrounding areas, from the north of the city to the edge of Lake Geneva.

“This situation is completely unprecedented in Switzerland”, said Béatrice Métraux, head of Vaud’s Environment Department.

Swiss retailers warn about possible shortage of goods at Christmas

Consumers in Switzerland may be facing a blue Christmas this year, at least as far as gifts are concerned.

Digitec Galaxus, Migros and Manor all say customers could have problems finding certain items during the holiday season because of Covid-related delivery problems from China.

Products such as vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, printers, baby monitors, and game consoles are among goods that may be missing from the shelves.

As for Switzerland’s largest retailer, Migros, it is facing delivery delays in the household sector, toys and textiles. The Migros subsidiary SportXX is also expecting shortage of bicycles.

Vaccination skepticism among Switzerland’s healthcare staff persists

In certain parts of the country, the vaccination rate among the medical personnel is still below 50 percent, which is considered low.

Even though they know first-hand what dire consequences a coronavirus infection could have, many still resist the jab.

This trend is more widespread among nurses than doctors. For instance, at Basel’s cantonal hospital, the vaccination rate among doctors is 81 percent, while the rate for nurses is about 50 percent.

The percentage is even lower among personnel at elderly care homes, where the average vaccination rate is between 20 and 40 percent.

On the other hand, the number of inoculated people in Switzerland is going up, with just over 60 percent having received two shots, according to the Federal Office of Public Health.

