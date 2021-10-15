Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Flu vaccination drive announced

Since the beginning of 2021, vaccine news is almost exclusively related to Covid-19, to the detriment of other illnesses that strike at certain times of the year.

As far as flu is concerned, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has set November 5th to launch its influenza immunisation drive.

On that day “it will be possible to get vaccinated without an appointment in many medical practices and pharmacies across the country”, FOPH announced.

It added that as flu is “not a trivial illness”, vaccination is recommended for people at increased risk of complications — those suffering from chronic illness, such as a respiratory or heart disease, pregnant women, children born prematurely, and people over 65 years of age.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What will Switzerland’s ‘vaccine week’ look like?

Less risk of dying from cancer in Switzerland

While the number of cancer patients in Switzerland has increased in recent years — primarily due to longer lifespans —the risk of dying from this disease has dropped significantly.

This data emerges from the new Swiss Cancer Report 2021, the Federal Statistical Office, the National Cancer Registration Office and the Children’s Cancer Register.

These findings indicate that cancer-related death rates fell on average by 28 percent for women and 39 percent for men. Compared with nine European countries that have similar conditions to Switzerland, Swiss mortality rate for women is the lowest and for men second-lowest.

Rise in number of cancer patients coincides with decline in mortality #statistics https://t.co/91VzqDRr2v pic.twitter.com/BkFuslKaqg — Swiss Statistics (@swissstatistics) October 14, 2021

Equal rights: centuries-old Zurich guild may admit women

Change usually comes slowly to Switzerland, and in at least one instance it has taken nearly 700 years.

This is the case of Zurich’s largest guild, Zunft zur Meisen.

Since its inception in 1336 and until today, this guild of wine merchants, saddlers and painters has only admitted men into its ranks. However, according to Neue Zurcher Zeitung, the guild’s working group is now examining the option of letting women become members as well.

Explaining the paradigm shift, the Meisen’s guild master Gustav von Schulthess said that “the role of women in society has changed significantly. They work, take on leadership roles, and are active in politics. Excluding them from a guild is no longer appropriate”.

Unsuspecting cross-border commuters slapped with fines

The Geneva police and customs officers decided that the best way to catch lawbreakers would be to intercept them at the Swiss-French border.

They carried out joint checks at the Bardonnex border crossing in Geneva on Thursday morning, “catching” 49 drivers who had committed various offenses in the canton and not paid their fines.

In total, the intercepted border-crossers owed 11,900 francs for 117 criminal infractions.

More operations of this kind are planned at Geneva’s border crossings.

READ MORE: Switzerland and France to extend Covid tax breaks for cross-border workers

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]