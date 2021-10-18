This week in Switzerland: What you need to know

Weather overview for the week, according to MeteoSchweiz:

Hopes of a ‘Golden October’ appear good, at least early in the week, with sunny weather predicted and the fog expected to recede.

The forecast is for the weather to be partially sunny for most of the week, with rain expected on Thursday and Friday in northern parts of the country. Temperatures will range from 4 to 20 degrees in some regions.

Autumn vacations in cantons Vaud and Fribourg

The two-week school breaks start in two French-speaking cantons.

Fall vacations are at different times in various cantons — from the end of September until the end of October.

New way to obtain Covid certificate

Starting today, you can apply for the Covid certificate in Switzerland using an online form.

The canton where you are resident or staying in will issue the certificate.

This week it is possible to obtain Covid certificate online. Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

The Health Ministry press conference



The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) will hold its weekly press conference on Wednesday covering Covid-related subjects.

The topics for this week have not been released yet, but pressing matters include the decision on whether Covid certificates will be required at ski stations in the upcoming season.

Federal government to discuss whether Covid certificate ‘is still proportionate’

Amid growing criticism of the country’s Covid certificate requirement, Switzerland’s Federal Council is set to meet this week to discuss whether the measure “is still proportionate” to its aims.

The certificate, which was originally put in place in mid-September, shows proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus or a negative test and is required to enter restaurants, bars, events and other cultural venues.

Switzerland’s Watson news organisation reported on Sunday that opposition is growing to the certificate from across the political spectrum.

As a result, Health Minister Alain Berset said the Federal Council would meet to discuss the ongoing validity of the certificate or whether it should be altered.

The Covid certificate is set to be in place until January 24th, 2022, however it can be would back if certain metrics are met, for instance higher vaccination rates or low hospitalisations.

