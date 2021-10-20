PAYWALL FREE

Have your say: Should Switzerland’s Covid certificate be required for skiing?

A person skis down a slope at high speed
Skiing in Switzerland will not require a Covid certificate. Was this the right call? Image: Pixabay
Switzerland has decided the Covid certificate will not be required for winter sports. Was this the right decision? Should Switzerland’s Covid certificate be required for skiing?

The Swiss government agreed with ski resorts on Tuesday afternoon that the Covid certificate will not be required to hit the ski slopes this winter.

The agreement came after a long debate about which protective measures should be introduced in the coming season, Swiss news outlet Blick reported on Tuesday.  

The main question was whether the Covid certificate would be required in chairlifts or on the slopes in general. 

IN DEPTH: What are the rules on Swiss ski slopes this year?

Switzerland’s Covid certificate demonstrates that the holder has either been vaccinated, has recovered from the virus recently or has tested negative. 

The government said on Tuesday that it was confident the upcoming season would be safe despite not requiring the Covid certificate. 

