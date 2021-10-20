Have your say: Should Switzerland’s Covid certificate be required for skiing?

The agreement came after a long debate about which protective measures should be introduced in the coming season, Swiss news outlet Blick reported on Tuesday.

The main question was whether the Covid certificate would be required in chairlifts or on the slopes in general.

IN DEPTH: What are the rules on Swiss ski slopes this year?

Switzerland’s Covid certificate demonstrates that the holder has either been vaccinated, has recovered from the virus recently or has tested negative.

The government said on Tuesday that it was confident the upcoming season would be safe despite not requiring the Covid certificate.