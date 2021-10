While winters have been a little milder in recent years, the snow, ice and sleet can still play havoc with your car.

Landslides and other road damage caused by inclement winter weather can also mean you lose control a little easier.

Even in city areas, the colder weather can increase the risk of losing control.

In Switzerland, the law is relatively complex. While there is no hard and fast rule for winter tyres at certain times, you have a responsibility to ensure your vehicle is roadworthy – which means being ready for the conditions.

When do I need to put winter tyres on – and what happens if I don’t?

Unlike many of its neighbours – and many cold countries from across the world – winter tyres are not mandatory in Switzerland.

Therefore, you will not face any penalty if you continue to drive on summer tyres all year ‘round, either on a federal or cantonal basis.

This is somewhat surprising for people from Austria, Sweden, Finland and some parts of the United States where winter tyres are mandatory during colder months.

In Austria, for instance, winter tyres are required from November to April, regardless of the conditions.

In Germany, Italy and Norway, winter tyres are not mandatory on the basis of the year’s calendar, but they are required in certain road conditions.

However, certain roads can require you to have chains or winter tyres in order to drive on them at certain times.

This will be designated by a sign on a particular road or pass that winter tyres are required.

Generally speaking, this will be on mountain roads or other passes, rather than in city streets.

OK, so I don’t have to, but when should I change?

The Swiss Road Traffic Act (Art. 29) says that all drivers on Swiss roads have a responsibility to ensure their vehicles are in a roadworthy condition.

In slippery, winter conditions, the best way to ensure that your car does not lose control is to have it fitted with winter tyres.

There are also insurance obligations to consider.

The Swiss government notes that drivers without winter tyres may be deemed to be negligent.

“In the case of an accident, the driver may be found liable if the car is not properly equipped for the winter. The insurance company may not cover the full cost of the damage or may even take action against the insured person for negligence.”

Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) says that you should consider putting winter tyres on your car if the temperature drops below 7 degrees.

Auto Suisse says that a default rule to follow is consider replacing summer tyres with winter ones from October until Easter, although this is of course dependent on the conditions.