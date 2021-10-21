Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government is not easing the Covid certificate requirement

The Federal Council announced it would not lift or relax the current certificate rules in the near future, citing the reasons such as the start of the cold season, return of vacationers from fall holidays abroad, and the fact that the number of cases is no longer decreasing.

Authorities based this decision on data from Israel and the Netherlands, where the number of cases has increased rapidly despite a vaccination rate comparable to Switzerland’s.

The government will reassess the situation in mid-November.

Authorities also announced that certificates could be issued on the basis of an antibody detection test

Currently, only people who are vaccinated, recovered from coronavirus or tested can get a certificate, but the government is now considering including those who present a recent positive antibody (serological) blood test. The validity period of this certificate would be limited to 90 days.

Additionally, people who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons could also have easier access to a certificate.

READ MORE: Switzerland will not require Covid certificate for winter sports

Tourism: Switzerland will recognise more Covid vaccines

Authorities also said that in order to support the economy and boost tourism, they want to expand the roster of vaccines eligible for a Swiss Covid certificate to include those approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This concerns primarily Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Switzerland confirms both Chinese vaccines accepted for Covid certificate

Cold and strong winds to hit parts of Switzerland today

Storm Hendrik, which already hit western Switzerland, particularly the Jura region, with gusts of up to 130 km per hour, has moved eastward across northern part of the country.

Today it will continue its trajectory with gale-force winds, which should nevertheless subside by the weekend, according to weather forecasts.

Die Ausläufer von #Sturm Hendrik haben den Westen der Schweiz erreicht: Auf dem Jura #Orkanböen bis 130 km/h, in Reigoldswil im #Oberbaselbiet knapp 90 km/h. In den Morgenstunden zieht das Sturmfeld ostwärts über den Norden der Schweiz hinweg. #obacht ^jz pic.twitter.com/t7OffVH2dc — SRF Meteo (@srfmeteo) October 21, 2021

Cantonal chemists are sounding the alarm on food sold online

The Association of Cantonal Chemists of Switzerland have examined over 300 virtual shops selling food and found that information on allergens or ingredients used was incomplete or completely missing on 78 percent of these sites.

Unlike in-store purchases, details about the country of production or ingredients are not listed on the label, even though this information is required by Swiss law.

Consumers should also pay attention to the diversion of products from their initial use.

“For example, food supplements that are intended for animals such as tigers, and which are also recommended for human consumption”, the association warns.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]