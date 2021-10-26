Singapore to ease travel curbs for Switzerland

AFP/The Local
Travel news

A Swiss Air flight arriving from Zurich. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP)
Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travellers from Australia and Switzerland from next month, officials said Tuesday, adding to a list of 10 other countries, including the United States and several European nations.

The business hub is easing travel curbs and shifting to a strategy of living with Covid-19 to revive its economy despite suffering its worst coronavirus wave yet, with the healthcare system under strain.

“It is important that we persevere with efforts to reopen our borders, with essential public health safeguards in place, to remain an international aviation and business hub with global connectivity,” Transport Minister S. Iswaran told reporters.

Starting November 8, fully-vaccinated travellers from Switzerland and Australia who test negative for Covid-19 before they depart and when they arrive will be able to bypass quarantine.

Business travellers and students from Singapore are expected to be able to travel to Australia under the initiative once Canberra finalises arrangements.

Australia’s borders have been largely closed for the last 19 months to prevent the spread of Covid-19, although Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this month that the country will begin to reopen them in November.

The expansion of the scheme will allow up to 4,000 people to enter Singapore daily through the travel lanes, an increase of 1,000 from current numbers.

South Korea is also due to be added to the initiative from November 15. Singapore still has some curbs are in place but its leaders have so far refused to impose a tough lockdown, with 84 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Member comments

