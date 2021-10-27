15 ways to swear like a Swiss German

<p class="p1">Switzerland prides itself on linguistic diversity - and nowhere is that better illustrated than with swearing.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The most popular swear word in one village or canton may not be known at all a few towns over.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">A callout for readers’ favourite Swiss swearwords from news outlet Blick in 2020 received more than 600 entries, showing the scope of swearing in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">And while this list doesn’t have 600, it does cover some of our favourites.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">By far, the most common theme among these words is idiot or fool. While some are playful, others are particularly harsh.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Also we haven’t gone into depth on pronunciation, because that’ll often differ from canton to canton - and even from street to street. But if you want a comprehensive guide on how to say most of the following, <a href="https://www.tagblatt.ch/ostschweiz/ressort-ostschweiz/dialekt-schlunggi-zwaetschge-habasch-ein-sprachforscher-erklaert-weshalb-wir-in-der-ostschweiz-so-seltsam-schimpfen-ld.2127661">checkout this link</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s1">Habasch</span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Habasch is the perfect word to use when someone has done something wrong.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">A Habasch is basically someone who is incompetent or wrong, but the word is particularly popular in a workplace context.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Think of it as the equivalent of the ‘you only had one job!’ jab which is relatively common in English.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">It can also be used for someone who has the wrong opinion on an important matter.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201001/just-so-fun-to-say-our-readers-on-their-favourite-swiss-german-words/"><strong>‘Just so fun to say’: Are these the best Swiss German words to learn?</strong></a></p><p class="p4"><strong><span class="s1">Schnudergoof</span></strong></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">This one - which means a cheeky or otherwise naughty young boy - is perhaps the funnest to say of all of the words.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s2">Pronounced ‘Sch-nood-er-goof’, Schnudergoof isn’t particularly nasty or demeaning, and could be thought of as a combination of the English words goofball and rascal.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1"><b>Schnure/Schnorre – as in “<i>Halt d'schnorre</i>” (“shut your mouth”)</b></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Translating literally as ‘mouth’ or ‘trap’, Schnure/Schnorre is frequently used in common with ‘halt die…’ – i.e. shut your trap. </span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Existing somewhere in between ‘shut up’ and ‘shut the hell up’, it’s best saved for comfortable situations where you know the intended recipient. </span></p><p class="p8"><strong><span class="s2">Heutröchner</span></strong></p><p class="p9">This one is particularly popular in northern Switzerland, especially around Solothurn (although it fades in popularity as soon as you hit the French border).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p9">Heutröchner basically means ‘good for nothing’ - and will commonly be heard when a bus driver ignores a bus stop.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1"><b>Gottfridstutz</b></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">As a relatively religious country, at least traditionally, it stands to reason that insults involving religion have found a foothold – as blasphemy-loving English speakers no doubt know. </span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">The best possible translation is probably ‘goddamnit’. As with pretty much anything in Swiss German, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_gB2u48mLw"><span class="s3">there are loads of variations</span></a> – including Gopfertoori, Gopfridstüdeli, Gopfertami, Gopferteli. </span></p><p class="p7"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191119/10-swiss-german-insults/"><strong><span class="s1">From 'cabbage' to 'soft pear': Ten Swiss-German insults you need to know</span></strong></a></p><p class="p7"><strong><span class="s1">Pajass</span></strong></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Unknown to many Swiss, <a href="https://www.berndeutsch.ch/words/11899?stack=%5B%223%3B-1%3B%22%5D&page=2">Pajass is one of the more popular swearwords in the city of Bern</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Pajass basically means clown, fool, buffoon or joker. This isn’t a particularly heavy swearword, but it shouldn’t be used too lightly either.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">In 2020, it was voted ‘Switzerland’s favourite swearword’ <a href="https://www.blick.ch/community/gigu-galoeoeri-und-goeich-die-beliebtesten-schweizer-schimpfwoerter-id15760506.html">by Blick readers</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><strong><span class="s1">Säuniggel</span></strong></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Literally translating to dirty pig, this one is a less than affectionate term for someone who is disgusting.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Whether it be not washing their hands after the bathroom or failing to brush their teeth, Säuniggel is someone who is just plain gross.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">If you’ve been wearing Säuniggel out, then you can go for Grüsel, which has pretty much the same meaning.</span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1"><span class="Apple-converted-space"><img class="size-full wp-image-661596" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/pascal-debrunner-b-zyMn_e_R4-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="A pig in Herdern, Switzerland" width="646" height="431" /></span></span></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>A pig in Herdern, Switzerland. Photo by Pascal Debrunner on Unsplash</em><span class="s1"><span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></div><p class="p7"><strong><span class="s1">Chotzbrocke</span></strong></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Chotzbrocke literally means a piece or part of vomit, which is of course not a particularly nice idea to think about.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Calling someone a Chotzbrocke? The word usually means a disgusting or arrogant person who has little respect or care for others.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><strong><span class="s1">Gaggalari</span></strong></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">This is a particular favourite of ours here at The Local Switzerland - at least in part because it is so difficult to translate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Most dictionaries will translate Gaggalari as being clumsy, which is definitely the case, but the word also refers to someone who has a kind of ‘dumb luck’, i.e. fortune keeps smiling on them even though they seem to inelegantly fumble their way through life.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">If you want to describe a clumsy person in a more lovable way, then Lappi is the appropriate term.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">This should not be confused with Gopfertoori, Gopfridstüdeli, Gopfertami, Gopferteli and Gottfridstutz (all listed above), which mean ‘goddamnit’.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20180306/language-eight-swiss-german-words-you-cant-translate-into-english/"><strong>READ MORE: Nine fun Swiss German words without an English translation</strong></a></p><p class="p7"><strong><span class="s1">Rätschbäse</span></strong></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Put simply, a Rätschbäse is basically someone who tells the authorities - or anyone who’s listening - if you’ve done something wrong.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">This is perhaps best described by English words like ‘dobber’, ‘squealer’ or ‘rat’.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Although it could be used in an organised crime context, it is usually a little less serious - i.e. telling the train conductor that you think that person over there doesn’t have a ticket.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">This one is related to a Bünzli or a Chreisellinggsblinker.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1"><b>Birreweich</b></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Literally translating as ‘soft pear’, a Birreweich is someone who doesn’t have it all together upstairs. Unlike in English where your brain might be your noggin or your noodle, in Swiss-German your brain is otherwise known as your ‘pear’. </span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">So if a friend calls you a soft pear, it means your friend thinks your brain is mush – and it also might mean you should get some new friends. </span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-661599" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/olesia-buyar-Ae2ZA7ocNT0-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="A bunch of green pears" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Soft pear is in fact a Swiss insult - and one you will want to avoid. Photo by Olesia Buyar on Unsplash</em></div><p class="p7"><span class="s1"><b>Tussi </b></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">This Swiss-German insult – which is also common throughout much of Germany – is similar to the terms 'bimbo' or 'blonde' in English. This term is reserved for the kind of person who might care a little too much about their appearance and less about pretty much anything else. </span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">It’s also undoubtedly sexist, as it’s rarely if ever used for men. </span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Apparently inspired from the legend of Tusnelda, Tussi entered the Swiss-German and German mainstream vernacular in the 1990s and has stubbornly remained. </span></p><p class="p11"><span class="s4"><b>SEE ALSO: </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/galleries/lifestyle/top-ten-swiss-german-romantic-nicknames"><span class="s3"><b>Top ten Swiss-German romantic nicknames</b></span></a></span></p><p class="p7"><strong><span class="s1">Schofseckel/Schoofseggel</span></strong></p><p class="p9">Like many Swiss swear words, there is an actual meaning and a colloquial meaning. And also like many Swiss swear words, Schofseckel has an animal origin.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p12"><span class="s5">A </span><span class="s2">Schofseckel - known in some dialects as Schoofseggel - literally means the penis of a ram.</span></p><p class="p13"><span class="s1">But calling someone a Schofseckel basically means they’re an idiot - and not in a particular endearing way.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p13"><strong><span class="s1">Totsch</span></strong></p><p class="p13"><span class="s1">A Totsch is a loveable fool, a simple-minded person who is sweet enough but is as dumb as a bag of hammers.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span>Think Homer Simpson.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p13"><span class="s1">This one isn’t particularly vicious, so you can use it among those around you - provided of course they have a Homer Simpson moment.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p13"><span class="s1">Put the dirty washing with laundry detergent in the dryer? “Achh, du Totsch!”<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-661597" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/pexels-daria-rem-3890052-1.jpg" alt="A person in a suit also wearing a floating ring and a snorkel" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>This is perfectly normal attire for a Totsch. Photo by Daria Rem from Pexels</em></div><p class="p7"><strong><span class="s1">Chreisellinggsblinker</span></strong></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Chreisellinggsblinker is a great word, both because it is so fun to say and because you’re likely to encounter more than a few in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">A Chreisellinggsblinker is someone who always does something perfectly - and is not at all shy about telling others what they’ve done wrong, while calling attention to their own perfect performances.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">From correcting your spelling in a text message from a few weeks ago to calling out the inaccuracy of mundane details in a story you’re telling over lunch at work, everyone knows a Chreisellinggsblinker when you see one.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">If you’re familiar with the word Bünzli - basically a ‘goody-two-shoes’ in English - a Chreisellinggsblinker is like an über-Bünzli.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Continuing the Simpsons theme, if Totsch (lovable fool) is Homer, then Chreisellinggsblinker is definitely Lisa Simpson.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1">Chreisellinggsblinker is particularly common in the canton of Zurich, although is can be used through much of the region.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><em><strong>Think we've got it wrong or have some of your own favourites? Please let us know in the comments below!</strong></em></p>
