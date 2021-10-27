Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

No certificate extension after the booster shot

Switzerland announced that its booster vaccine rollout will begin in mid-November, with shots initially administered to people in high-risk categories as well as those “in retirement age”.

This will have an impact on the validity on of the Covid certificate.

Christoph Berger, head of the Federal Commission for Vaccination Issues said boosters will extend the certificate’s validity for another 365 days.

Researchers are still trying to determine the duration of post-vaccine immunity to coronavirus. It is currently believed to last more than 12 months, though at the moment there is no scientific evidence showing how long vaccinated or recovered people are protected.

Health officials expect hospital admissions to increase

After a drop in the rate of coronavirus infections and hospitalisations earlier in October, the numbers are rising again, a trend that is set to continue as cold weather drives more people, including unvaccinated ones, indoors.

As the virus circulates more easily in confined spaces, Tanja Stadler, head of the Covid-19 Task Force, said she expects the number of cases to double every fortnight and, subsequently, the number of hospital admissions to increase as well.

FOPH data already shows higher numbers across Switzerland, with the highest reported in central and eastern Switzerland, especially among the 10 to 19 age group.

Gasoline-powered cars will still be permitted in Switzerland

The National Transport Committee rejected a parliamentary initiative launched by the Green Group, which was seeking to ban all petrol-fuelled vehicles from 2023, replacing them with cars powered by non-fossil fuels.

As a result, only electric vehicles and those running on hydrogen and non-fossil gasoline would be allowed on Swiss roads.

While the committee approves of greener fuels, it turned down the initiative because it “undermines the economic freedom of citizens”.

Naturalisation refused to man believed to be “Swiss”

In an unusual case of mistaken identity reported by Swiss media, Switzerland’s Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a young man who was mistakenly considered to be a Swiss citizen for 22 years.

The applicant, who is a resident of canton Zurich, was born in Switzerland in 1993 to a Franco-Swiss mother and a Lebanese father. The mother had obtained Swiss nationality through a previous marriage. In such cases, however, citizenship is only transmitted under very restrictive conditions.

Mistakenly considered to be Swiss all his life, the error was caught in 2015 when the man tried to renew his passport, but the authorities discovered that he is not registered in the electronic database of citizens.. He then applied for a facilitated naturalisation procedure but his request was rejected due to his difficult financial situation.

His appeal to the Switzerland’s highest court is now denied as well on the grounds that between 2011 and 2017 he accumulated 60,000 francs in debt and also has several pending court proceedings.

