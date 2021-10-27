PAYWALL FREE

Zurich Airport named best in Europe: Have your say

A Swiss airlines plane at Zurich airport.
Zurich Airport is the best in Europe and has been for 18 years. A Swiss airlines plane at Zurich airport. Photo: MICHAEL BUHOLZER / AFP
Zurich Airport has been named the best in Europe for the 18th year running. But is it really the best - and what could the airport do to improve?

On Sunday, Zurich Airport was named the best in Europe for the 18th year in a row. 

Not since 2004 has another airport taken the World Travel Award for best airport in Europe. 

Zurich Airport won the award for customer satisfaction and quality of services and products. 

“In these difficult times, in particular, the award is a great honour for us. It is recognition for the excellent cooperation between all our airport partners and the huge commitment of everyone working at Zurich Airport,” said airport CEO Stephan Widrig. 

Zurich Airport is just 11 minutes from the city centre and has already achieved a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions, matching Switzerland’s 2030 climate goals. 

The airport’s health and safety measures during the Covid pandemic were also highlighted. 

Have your say

Whether you fly regularly via Zurich for work or occasionally for a holiday, do you agree? 

And whether you agree or not, do you think they could do something to improve? 

Please let us know.

 

 

