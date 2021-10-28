Switzerland: What you should know before moving to Vaud

<p>Although Vaud may not be as well-known abroad as Zurich or Geneva, many foreign nationals find their way into this canton in the western part of Switzerland.</p><p>In fact, about 33 percent of the canton’s 800,000-plus residents come from <a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home/statistics/regional-statistics/regional-portraits-key-figures/cantons/vaud.html">other countries.</a></p><p>Only its neighbour, Geneva, as well as Basel-City, have a higher proportion of foreign residents — 40 and 36 percent, respectively.</p><p>High concentration of foreigners may be explained by the fact that Vaud is home to a number of multinational companies, including Nestlé, Phillip Morris, Medtronic, General Mills, as well as a major research and education hub, the Federal Polytechnic Institute (EPFL).</p><p>The canton's proximity to Geneva also means it is a popular commuter destination. </p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-661775 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/epfl.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>EPFL research institute and campus. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP</em></span></div><p>If you are moving to this area, or have already settled here and are still feeling your way around, this practical information may help you find your bearings.</p><p>Here's what you need to know about moving to Vaud. </p><p><strong>Vaud’s capital: Lausanne</strong></p><p>The seat of the cantonal government and the fifth-largest city in Switzerland (after Zurich, Geneva, Basel, and Bern), Lausanne is a super interesting place, which hosts the International Olympic Committee and its sports museum.</p><p>It also boasts a very picturesque medieval Old Town, as well as some Roman ruins located alongside the shore of Lake Geneva (known here as Lac Léman).</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-661777 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/cath.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>The center tower of the Cathedral of Lausanne overlooks the Old Town. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP</em></span></div><p>Although very hilly, Lausanne has a well-developed public transportation network, consisting of trolleybuses and metro, making it easy to move around this town.</p><p><strong>Register your arrival</strong></p><p>Whether you live in Lausanne or in another part of Vaud — which is <a href="https://www.vd.ch/themes/etat-droit-finances/communes/liste-des-communes-et-districts/">made up</a> of 302 communes located in 10 districts — you must announce your arrival at your local place of residence. This is a requirement in other Swiss cantons as well.</p><p>You can visit your commune’s website to find out exactly what documents are needed for registration, as this may vary from one municipality to another, even within the same canton.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210930/explained-how-to-register-your-address-in-switzerland/">How to register your address in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p><strong>Taxes</strong></p><p>Each Swiss canton imposes its own taxation regime, and figuring out how to fill out your tax declaration or how much tax you owe can be a headache — no matter where you live.</p><p>This <a href="https://www.vd.ch/themes/etat-droit-finances/impots/impots-pour-les-individus/calculer-mes-impots/">official site</a> will help you calculate your taxes, based on your commune of residence.</p><p>Alternatively, you can find this information <a href="https://en.comparis.ch/umzug-schweiz/kantone-schweiz/waadt">here.</a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200216/weird-swiss-taxes/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland's strangest taxes - and what happens if you don't pay them</strong></a></p><p><strong>Health insurance</strong></p><p>Health insurance is compulsory not only in Vaud, but also elsewhere in Switzerland. You will have to purchase a policy within three months of your arrival in the canton.</p><p>You can find various insurance carriers in Vaud, along with their rates, in this <a href="https://www.bonus.ch/Pag/Assurance-maladie/primes-comparatif-Vaud.aspx">link.</a></p><p>While health insurance premiums are notoriously high in Switzerland, and Vaud’s are among the highest in the country, you can be assured of top-quality medical care.</p><p>That's because Vaud’s university hospital (CHUV) is highly ranked not only in Switzerland, but it was also <a href="https://www.chuv.ch/fr/chuv-home/liste-des-actualites/detail/news/49239-le-chuv-dans-les-10-meilleurs-hopitaux-du-monde">selected</a> by Newsweek as one of the 10 best hospitals in the world in 2021.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-661781 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/CHUV-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>The University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV) is highly rated worldwide. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP</em></span></div><p><strong>Commuter towns</strong></p><p>While the majority of Vaud residents are employed in the canton, some people — especially those living in the southern part of the canton — commute to work in nearby Geneva.</p><p>Communities along Lake Geneva, such as Gland, Nyon, and Coppet, are among Vaud towns that are connected to Geneva by the A1 motorway or rail.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210715/five-best-commuter-towns-when-working-in-geneva/"><strong>MAPS: The best commuter towns when working in Geneva</strong></a></p><p><strong>Leisure and recreation</strong></p><p>Vaud offers lots of opportunities for both leisure and recreation, including boating on Lake Geneva and skiing in resorts like Villars, Les Diablerets, and Leysin.</p><p>And Vaud is also a well-known (at least locally) wine growing region, with vineyards located mainly along the coast of Lake Geneva.</p><p>One, the Lavaux area, which stretches for about 30 km along the lake, is a <a href="https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/1243/">UNESCO World Heritage site.</a></p><p><strong>Food</strong></p><p>Vaud has some of its own culinary specialties that new residents should definitely try to get the taste — both literally and figuratively — of the region.</p><p>These are some typical dishes:</p><ul><li>Sainte-Croix pea soup is often served at local fairs and village get-togethers</li><li>Ham on the bone and potato gratin are most commonly eaten at village events</li><li>Malakoffs — cheese fritters coated with batter are quite caloric but delicious</li><li>Arctic char and perch fillets from Lake Geneva lightly fried and served with tartare sauce are a popular local specialty.</li></ul><p>As they say in this part of Switzerland, <em>bon appétit!</em></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210326/six-common-myths-about-swiss-food-you-need-to-stop-believing/"><strong>READ MORE: Six common myths about Swiss food you need to stop believing</strong></a></p>
Member comments