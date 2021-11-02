PAYWALL FREE

Have your say: How to save money in Bern

Bern consistently ranks as one of Switzerland's most beautiful cities.
The beautiful Swiss capital of Bern. Is it possible to save money while living here? Image by xmax88 from Pixabay
Do you live in Bern? Let us know your tips on saving money.

The Swiss ‘capital’ of Bern is home to a number of domestic and international organisations, as well as companies, making it a sought after location for workers. 

EXPLAINED: Why is Bern the ‘capital’ of Switzerland?

Bern is Switzerland’s fifth-largest city on the basis of population, which makes it a little quieter than Zurich or Geneva. 

While the cost of living in Bern might be a little lower than the larger Swiss metropolises, it is still Switzerland – meaning that it can get expensive. 

As part of our ongoing investigations into cost of living in Switzerland, we’re reaching out to our readers to get a better idea of how to save money while living in the Swiss ‘capital’. 

Cost of living in Switzerland: How to save money if you live in Zurich

Do you currently live in or around Bern – or have you lived there before? 

Please fill out the following form to give us an idea of how to save francs in Bern. 

Have any further questions or something to add? Get in touch at [email protected]. 

 

