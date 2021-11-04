Why are foreigners in Switzerland reluctant to get the Covid vaccine?

<p>Foreigners in Switzerland are vaccinated at a lower rate than their Swiss-born counterparts, with the rate particularly low among immigrants from Balkan states. </p><p>The rate of unvaccinated people among immigrants from southeastern Europe is almost twice as high as for Swiss citizens.</p><p>A <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/un-regard-derriere-les-chiffres-pourquoi-les-kosovars-habitant-en-suisse-ne-veulent-pas-du-vaccin-id16957463.html">new survey</a> carried out by the Sotomo research institute on behalf of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation shows the reluctance to roll up the sleeves is particularly widespread among people from the Balkans.</p><p>Here's what you need to know. </p><p><strong>What is the vaccination rate of foreigners in Switzerland? </strong></p><p>Around 25 percent of Swiss residents are foreigners. In total, foreigners are vaccinated at a lower rate than their Swiss-born counterparts, although the rate of vaccination varies considerably depending on where people are from. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211103/explained-how-to-get-the-flu-vaccine-in-switzerland/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How to get the flu vaccine in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p>The Sotomo survey, published on Wednesday, showed that 90 percent of people from North America - i.e. both the United States and Canada - have had both shots, while a further five percent are vaccinated once. </p><p>Foreigners from northern Europe have had either one or both doses at a rate of 84 percent, while for German speakers the rate is 76 percent. </p><p>79 percent of South Americans have been vaccinated at least once for Covid. </p><p>The rate of Swiss-born people who have had at least one dose of the vaccine in the survey is 78 percent. </p><p>At the other end of the spectrum, 52 percent of people from the Balkans have had both jabs and a further six percent have had one. In total, 37 percent of people from the Balkans said they will never get the vaccine, compared to 20 percent of Swiss. </p><p>The rate of people with at least one shot is also low from Africa (66 percent), eastern Europe (65 percent) and southern Europe (70 percent). </p><p>The Portuguese too are much less willing to get the jab than their Swiss counterparts, the survey found, which is somewhat surprising considering Portugal's high rate of vaccination.</p><p>In Portugal, 89 percent of people have had one shot, while 87 percent are fully vaccinated. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210920/how-visitors-can-get-a-covid-certificate-in-each-swiss-canton/"><strong>Canton-by-canton: How visitors can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate</strong></a></p><p><strong>Why are foreigners reluctant to get vaccinated? </strong></p><p>The survey itself did not go into why people may be reluctant to get the jab, although a number of theories have been put forward. </p><p>Arber Bullakaj, a Swiss MP born in Kosovo, told Swiss tabloid Blick “the desire to be vaccinated has nothing to do with nationality”.</p><p>Many foreigners are less familiar with the Swiss health system and perform a variety of manual jobs, which makes it harder to get time to get vaccinated. </p><p>"They therefore had less access to the campaign and are less flexible in their vaccination schedule," Bullakaj said. </p><p>He points out that the age structure of migrants is different from that of the population as a whole. They are younger, and fewer people in this age group get inoculated, regardless of nationality.</p><p>He said vaccination campaigns needed to do more to target people in these demographics. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211104/switzerlands-covid-cases-are-soaring-again-heres-why/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland’s Covid cases are soaring again. Here’s why</strong></a></p><p>"The authorities' vaccination campaigns are too little targeted at the working population, young people and migrants, who are disproportionately represented in the first two groups."</p><p>Political scientist Nenad Stojanović, from the University of Geneva, agreed, saying socio-demographic considerations were more indicative of low vaccination rates than nationality as a sole factor. </p><p>This may explain why Americans and Canadians in Switzerland are almost completely vaccinated despite these countries having a 66 percent and 79 percent rate of people with at least one shot respectively. Similarly, it may explain the divergence in relation to people from Portugal. </p><p>Also, the Sotomo survey found that people with less education and lower income are generally more reluctant to get vaccinated, and many immigrants fall into this category.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211103/zurich-to-set-up-vaccination-village-at-main-train-station/"><strong>READ MORE: Zurich to set up ‘vaccination village’ at main train station</strong></a></p>
Member comments