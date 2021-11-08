This week in Switzerland: What you need to know

Vaccination Week starts in Switzerland today

A large-scale offensive to boost Switzerland’s inoculation rate will begin across the country today and continue until November 14th.

The aim of the campaign is to persuade more holdouts to get jabbed, as Switzerland’s immunisation rate, 64,12 percent, is trailing behind the European average.

“It is only with a significantly higher vaccination rate that the population can be protected against severe forms of the disease and that the health system can avoid overloading its capacities”, the government said about the campaign.

Travel to America

The moment many travellers from Switzerland have been waiting for is here at last: after 18 months of restrictions, America is opening its borders to international travel.



However, only vaccinated tourists will be allowed entry into the United States.

To respond to what travel officials expect to be a growing demand for US-bound flights, United Airlines will start flying nonstop between Newark and Geneva this month and SWISS will operate up to four direct flights a week to JKF from December 14th.

Direct flights between Zurich and the two US airports will also resume in November.

Other airlines will also expand their service between the US airports and the two Swiss hubs.

You can see here which US-bound flights are planned.

Registration for Covid boosters available this week

Switzerland will roll out booster shots starting on November 15th, but cantonal registration platforms are already operational this week.

They will allow eligible people in each cantons to make appointments for the third jab.

For now, only people in high risk categories and those over the age of 65 qualify for booster shots.

In order to get a booster, you must have had your second shot at least six months ago.

Rail traffic to be disrupted in parts of Switzerland



If you rely to the public transportation, note that certain lines will be disrupted this week.

Due to major works underway to maintain and develop railway infrastructure, disruptions of trains around Lausanne is expected on November 13th and 14th, according to Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

Many trains normally passing through Lausanne will be canceled or run on a modified schedule.

This link makes it easy to stay on top of all the planned or last-minute changes in the SBB schedule.