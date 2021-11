Swiss banks are world famous for their shady regulations, vaults full of gold and questionable member list, but in reality banking in Switzerland is a different story.

The dominance of a handful of powerful banks has seen Switzerland’s banking sector get a little stuck in its ways, although a new generation of smaller, more dynamic financial institutions is forcing everyone into a bit of a rethink.

In October, 2021, we asked our readers about their experiences with banking in Switzerland.

We also asked them which banks were best – and worst – for foreign residents in Switzerland.

One final question we asked our readers was how Swiss banks could get better.

Here’s what they said.

What do Swiss banks do well?

Most of our readers said they were relatively happy with their bank, indicating that stability and reliability were two important characteristics of Swiss banks.

Swiss banks are also making improvements in relation to e-banking, i.e. with improved internet platforms and app-based banking.

Our readers also said that while it was hard to get by with English in some smaller banks, this was also improving.

What can Swiss banks do better?

Steve, from Zurich, told us that Swiss banks were conservative and slow to introduce improvements.

“The pace of change is very slow. Contactless took ages to introduce as did moving away from Maestro.”

Speed seemed to be a frequent complaint, with Mikołaj saying he wanted “faster bank transfers, less documents on paper”.

Simon, who uses a cantonal bank, said internet functionality could be improved, with the app not working on non-Swiss mobiles.

Eric, in Lausanne, highlighted the credit card system.

“Credit Card system here is rubbish. Extremely high fees with no rewards.”

Nicholas said changes needed to be made to provide for easier access for Americans, although he acknowledged that this is largely to do with US rather than Swiss rules.

“Local banks won’t touch Americans due to (American) regulations” he told us.

One major area highlighted by several readers was the high fees in Switzerland – most of which are only waived if you deposit seven figures or more into your account.

Mikołaj said to avoid UBS as it was “absurdly expensive”.

One American reader, Jeremy*, told us UBS told him he needed to deposit a minimum of CHF2 million in order for the bank to waive its high fees – an amount that he did not have.

“All the banks charge annual fees and provide no interest to konto (account) holders. Yet, these very same banks report astonishing profits year-after-year. There are no credit unions.”

“The people that appear to profit are the people that are already rich. Us average blokes cannot get ahead.”

Bob, from the Ticino region of Cademario, said the current mortgage rules were forcing the Swiss to rent rather than buy their own place.

“Ease the mortgage rules. Young people are forced into renting rather than homeowning by the harsh requirements.”

Switzerland has the highest percentage of renters of any European country and is the only country in Europe where more than half of the population rent rather than own their place of residence.

