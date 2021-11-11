EXPLAINED: How does roadside assistance work in Switzerland?

<p class="p1">From serious accidents to the car simply not starting, you can run into all kinds of problems on Switzerland’s roads.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Fortunately, there is a comprehensive offering of services for anyone on Switzerland’s roads, whether you’re a visitor or a long-time resident.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Unfortunately, this can be a little complicated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Unlike many other countries, there is not one overall motor club which offers roadside assistance and other services.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210722/travel-how-to-save-money-while-visiting-switzerland/"><strong>Travel: Six ways to save money while visiting Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Instead, there are several different options, while private insurance is also a popular choice.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In many cases, you might already have roadside assistance in your current insurance policy or motor contract - in this case, you don’t need to do anything else (although it’s handy to know if you have it or if you don’t).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>How does roadside assistance work in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Roadside assistance is known in German as Pannenhilfe, in French as dépannage and in Italian as soccorso stradale.</p><p class="p1">Roadside assistance in Switzerland works much like it does in other countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You will pay a regular payment to an insurance company or take out a membership with a club or association, which entitles you to assistance in the event of an emergency.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Paying the cost of these services without a membership in Switzerland can be quite expensive, as it is elsewhere.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If your membership also includes insurance, then you may be liable for large costs in the event of an incident.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There are three major forms of roadside assistance in Switzerland: membership of a road or motor association, car insurance and manufacturer obligation or responsibility.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Roadside assistance through membership<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">For English speakers, this is the most common form of roadside assistance.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You pay a regular amount to become a member of a club or association which will then step in should you have an accident or need breakdown assistance on Swiss roads.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The United States has AAA, the United Kingdom has the AA and RAC, Australia has state-based organisations including the NRMA and RACQ and New Zealand has AA.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div id="article-body"><section><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211022/where-in-switzerland-can-you-find-the-least-expensive-fuel/">Where in Switzerland can you find the cheapest fuel?</a></strong></p></section></div><p class="p1">There are three main automotive clubs in Switzerland: Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), Automobile Club of Switzerland (ACS) and Traffic Club of Switzerland (VCS).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">These vary in cost and what they offer.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For individuals, TCS costs between 93 and 110 francs, with the cost rising to between 139 and 157 francs for families.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There are often discounts on the first year, <a href="https://www.tcs.ch/de/mitgliedschaft-vorteile/mitgliedschaften/mitglied-werden.php">as well as discounts for people under the age of 26</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">ACS costs 98 for the first year, with the annual fee increasing to around CHF130 per year (depending on where you live and other factors).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">VCS membership including breakdown assistance costs 130 francs for individuals and 140 francs for families.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">One important benefit of motor club membership is that the membership attaches to you, rather than to your car.</p><p class="p1">Therefore, if you are driving another car, you will most likely be covered (although it might not attach to your car if there’s an accident when someone else is driving).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210126/three-important-rules-about-driving-in-snow-on-swiss-roads/"><strong>READ MORE: The three important rules for driving on Switzerland’s snowy roads</strong></a></p><p class="p1">One other thing to consider is whether coverage extends to driving in other countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Coverage with ACS includes most European countries, while membership of TCS and VCS is only for Switzerland and Liechtenstein.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">To get European coverage, you will need to pay more with TCS and VCS. The cost is an additional 80 francs for TCS, for example.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Autoclub memberships often offer discounts on petrol. ACS and TCS members can save between two and five cents per litre on petrol.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Signing up close to the end of the year can also get you discounts.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-663703" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flat-tire-g40a09a237_1920-1.jpg" alt="A mechanic from Germany's ADAC repairs a car with flat tyre" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>A mechanic from Germany's ADAC. Does your roadside assistance plan cover other European countries? Image: Pixabay</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Roadside assistance through insurance</strong></p><p class="p1">Damage to your car due to an accident will be covered by car insurance, but many car insurers will also include roadside assistance as a standard or optional extra.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is important as without it, while you may be covered in the instance of a crash, you might have to pay out of pocket for someone to come out to your car with a tank of petrol if you run out.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>Even if you don't have roadside assurance as part of your current insurance policy, it is often cheaper to upgrade your policy to include roadside assistance than to take out a membership of an auto club. </p><p>Keep in mind however that insurance will usually attach to the car rather than the driver, meaning that if you are driving a different car you may not be covered. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200630/how-to-change-over-to-a-swiss-drivers-licence/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How to change over to a Swiss driver’s licence</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Unlike auto club membership where providers usually have their own cars, roadside assistance through insurance will usually involve linking up with local mechanics.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There are a myriad of insurance options which will offer all kinds of extras, so be sure to read the fine print.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Companies like Zurich, Allianz and Winterthur (through AXA) are some popular options.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Roadside assistance through manufacturer or retailer obligation<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Due to the complex nature of insurance in Switzerland, it is not uncommon for people to have two or even three roadside assistance plans - sometimes without even knowing it.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210108/explained-what-you-should-know-about-speeding-fines-in-switzerland/"><strong>EXPLAINED: What you should know about speeding fines in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1">The most common way this happens is when you have bought a new car or a second-hand car from a dealership.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The purchase contract will include an obligation to repair the car for a set period of time, which can include a roadside assistance policy.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">These contractual obligations are often relatively generous and can include a replacement car, towing and additional transport costs, so it’s worth knowing if you have one.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What about for English speakers or people visiting Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p>If you are visiting Switzerland - whether renting a car in another country or in Switzerland - then the best option is to talk to your rental company about roadside assistance, rather than taking out a policy yourself. </p><p class="p1">Regardless of which option you choose, the situation is similar for people who are uncomfortable in either German, French or Italian.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The helplines for auto clubs and insurance companies will usually have English options, although the mechanics they send out to assist you may not.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">That said, if they get your car up and running, it doesn’t really matter whether you speak the same language.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210416/nine-swiss-phone-numbers-you-should-never-forget/"><strong>READ MORE: Nine Swiss phone numbers you should never forget</strong></a></p>
