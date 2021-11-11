How Brits can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate

<p class="p1">Since September 13th, Switzerland’s Covid certificate has been required to access bars, gyms, restaurants, private parties and a range of other areas.</p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”. </span></p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/explained-what-will-switzerlands-expanded-covid-certificate-look-like/"><strong><span class="s2">EXPLAINED: How does Switzerland’s expanded Covid-19 certificate work?</span></strong></a></p><p>For anyone from the United Kingdom heading to Switzerland, having a Covid certificate will make the trip a whole lot more enjoyable. </p><p>Fortunately, it is relatively easy for vaccinated Brits to get a Swiss Covid certificate - although it can take a few days, so try and get it sorted before you set off. </p><p>Please note that while the Swiss Covid app accepts vaccination proof along with proof of recovery from the virus in the past six months and negative tests, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210922/update-switzerland-confirms-only-vaccinated-americans-and-brits-can-enter/">only Brits who have been vaccinated are allowed to enter Switzerland</a>.</p><p>You do not need a Covid certificate to enter Switzerland. In order to enter Switzerland from outside the EU/Schengen zone, you need to prove you are fully vaccinated. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210930/travel-do-you-need-a-covid-certificate-to-enter-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: Do I need a Covid certificate to enter Switzerland? </strong></a></p><p class="p5"><b>How do Brits get a Swiss Covid certificate?</b></p><p>This is relatively easy. Using <span class="s1">original evidence of vaccination from the UK, you can get a Covid certificate.</span></p><p>Vaccination with vaccines approved in Switzerland - Moderna, Biontech/Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson - will be permitted, as will all varieties of AstraZeneca. </p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Issuing Covid certificates is up to health authorities in every canton. The process is similar in each one.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211013/brexit-why-visiting-switzerland-now-costs-30-francs-more-for-brits/"><strong>Brexit: Why visiting Switzerland now costs 30 francs more for Brits</strong></a></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">You need to get in touch with cantonal authorities, either by email or using the contact form online. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Official proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid, with all the pertinent dates included, must also be sent, along with identification and other information.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">If you qualify, you will receive the certificate back by email.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">A guide to how you can do this in each Swiss Canton is available below, including contact details and procedural steps. </span></p><p>As of October 11th, the Covid certificate will cost <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211011/rule-change-us-and-uk-tourists-must-now-pay-for-covid-certificate-in-switzerland/">30 francs for Brits, Americans and other non-EU tourists in Switzerland</a>. </p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210920/how-visitors-can-get-a-covid-certificate-in-each-swiss-canton/"><strong><span class="s1">Canton-by-canton: How visitors can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate</span></strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.covidcertificate-form.admin.ch/foreign">The direct link to the government site is here. </a></p><p><strong>Do I need to be vaccinated to get a Covid certificate in Switzerland? </strong></p><p>No. You can get a Covid certificate by taking a negative test, or by proving that you have recently recovered from the virus. </p><p>However, keep in mind that if you are coming from the United Kingdom, you must be vaccinated to enter Switzerland. </p><p>Therefore, it makes the most sense to use the same proof of vaccination you will use to enter the country to get the Covid certificate. </p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">To get a Covid certificate with proof of a test completed in Switzerland</span><span class="s1">, you can scan your test details into the Covid certificate app. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">More information about this is laid out at the following link. </span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210910/explained-how-to-get-switzerlands-covid-certificate-with-a-negative-test/"><strong><span class="s1">EXPLAINED: How to get Switzerland’s Covid certificate with a negative test</span></strong></a></p>
I applied for mine and received it the following day. The central website now has a single form for all Cantons, which makes the process relatively simple. However, if you have any issues then you must follow up with the Canton like I had to.