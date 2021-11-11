FOR MEMBERS

How Brits can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate

The Local
Covid-19 certificate

A Union Jack against a white set of buildings
Brits with proof of vaccination can get Switzerland's Covid certificate relatively easily. Photo by Jean-Paul Wright from Pexels
Tourists visiting Switzerland without a Covid certificate might miss out on bars, restaurants, sporting activities, weddings and much more. Here's how Brits in Switzerland can get the Covid certificate.

Since September 13th, Switzerland’s Covid certificate has been required to access bars, gyms, restaurants, private parties and a range of other areas.

The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.

EXPLAINED: How does Switzerland’s expanded Covid-19 certificate work?

For anyone from the United Kingdom heading to Switzerland, having a Covid certificate will make the trip a whole lot more enjoyable. 

Fortunately, it is relatively easy for vaccinated Brits to get a Swiss Covid certificate – although it can take a few days, so try and get it sorted before you set off. 

Please note that while the Swiss Covid app accepts vaccination proof along with proof of recovery from the virus in the past six months and negative tests, only Brits who have been vaccinated are allowed to enter Switzerland.

You do not need a Covid certificate to enter Switzerland. In order to enter Switzerland from outside the EU/Schengen zone, you need to prove you are fully vaccinated. 

READ MORE: Do I need a Covid certificate to enter Switzerland? 

How do Brits get a Swiss Covid certificate?

This is relatively easy. Using original evidence of vaccination from the UK, you can get a Covid certificate.

Vaccination with vaccines approved in Switzerland – Moderna, Biontech/Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson – will be permitted, as will all varieties of AstraZeneca. 

Issuing Covid certificates is up to health authorities in every canton. The process is similar in each one.

Brexit: Why visiting Switzerland now costs 30 francs more for Brits

You need to get in touch with cantonal authorities, either by email or using the contact form online.

Official proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid, with all the pertinent dates included, must also be sent, along with identification and other information.

If you qualify, you will receive the certificate back by email.

A guide to how you can do this in each Swiss Canton is available below, including contact details and procedural steps. 

As of October 11th, the Covid certificate will cost 30 francs for Brits, Americans and other non-EU tourists in Switzerland

Canton-by-canton: How visitors can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate

The direct link to the government site is here. 

Do I need to be vaccinated to get a Covid certificate in Switzerland? 

No. You can get a Covid certificate by taking a negative test, or by proving that you have recently recovered from the virus. 

However, keep in mind that if you are coming from the United Kingdom, you must be vaccinated to enter Switzerland. 

Therefore, it makes the most sense to use the same proof of vaccination you will use to enter the country to get the Covid certificate. 

To get a Covid certificate with proof of a test completed in Switzerland, you can scan your test details into the Covid certificate app.

More information about this is laid out at the following link.

EXPLAINED: How to get Switzerland’s Covid certificate with a negative test

