Travel: How tourists can save money on rail travel in Switzerland

<p>From convenience to cleanliness - and of course punctuality - rain travel in Switzerland has an array of positives. </p><p>It can however be expensive, particularly if you're visiting from elsewhere and are not earning Swiss francs. </p><p>Here are some great ways to save on rail travel if you are visiting Switzerland. </p><p>If you are travelling in Switzerland, be sure to check out our summary <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210722/travel-how-to-save-money-while-visiting-switzerland/">on how to save money while visiting</a>. </p><p>Please note: this summary is primarily for tourists and visitors to Switzerland. If you live in Switzerland and want to save on rail travel, check out the following link. </p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211014/explained-how-to-find-cheap-train-tickets-in-switzerland/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How to find cheap train tickets in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Swiss Half Fare Card</strong></p><p class="p1">Like the Supersaver, the <a href="https://www.sbb.ch/en/leisure-holidays/travel-in-switzerland/international-guests/swiss-halffare-card.html">Swiss Half Fare Card</a> does exactly what the name suggests - it gives you a 50 percent discount when booking fares.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">These are sold on a monthly basis and costs CHF120 for adults.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Your card will also get you a discount on Supersaver fares, making them super-half-fare-saver tickets, which is all the words you like to hear on a holiday.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The one caveat is that the Swiss Half Fare Card is only available to people not resident in Switzerland, thereby meaning it’s most valuable for tourists and cross-border workers.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Swiss Travel Pass<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The Swiss Travel Pass is a good way to save on rail in Switzerland, although by and large it is only useful for tourists (although it might have other applications if you travel irregularly). <span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Swiss Travel Pass gives you free travel over certain periods of time, in a similar (but not identical) way to the Eurail pass.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">It is available for 3, 4, 8 or 15 days. In addition to free travel, you’ll get entry to around 500 museums, galleries and cultural exhibitions across the country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In many cases, accompanying children will travel free with a Swiss Travel Pass.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210722/travel-how-to-save-money-while-visiting-switzerland/"><strong>Travel: How to save money while visiting Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1">The Swiss Travel Pass should not be confused with the SwissPass, which is the red chip card that Swiss residents use for discounted rail.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is particularly confusing as before 2014, the Swiss Travel Pass was called the Swiss Pass - and some tourism operators and tourists still know it by that name.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-659835" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/kajetan-sumila-LB8hOT_ILT0-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="An SBB train speeds through the station" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Use these tips to save money on train travel when visiting Switzerland. Photo by Kajetan Sumila on Unsplash</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Day trips and offers</strong></p><p class="p1">The SBB offers a number of day trips and specific offers <a href="https://www.sbb.ch/en/leisure-holidays/leisure-offers/day-trips.html">at heavily discounted prices</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In addition to discounted fares for the day trip, you’ll also get discounted entry to museums and other cultural venues.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">They are usually sold as a package.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">These vary and might not be exactly what you had planned on - i.e. you might need to alter your travel plans somewhat - but they cover some of the best experiences on offer in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Obviously this is particularly good for tourists rather than work commuters, but in addition to the savings they can sometimes highlight a fun or interesting experience that you might have otherwise missed.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><b>Public transport is cheaper - and often a better way to see the sights</b></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">For visitors from the US, Australia and plenty of other countries, the first instinct is often to rent a car while on holiday.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">While that can be easier - especially with kids - it will end up more expensive and will often deprive you of the best sights.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">In cities, public transport is actually quite reasonable - and will save you the inevitable stress of parking.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200218/what-is-actually-cheap-in-switzerland-prices-costs/"><b>READ MORE: What is actually ‘cheap’ in Switzerland?</b></a></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">In Zurich, a 24-hour ticket <a href="https://www.zvv.ch/zvv/en/travelcards-and-tickets/tickets/daypass.html"><span class="s3">starts at CHF5.40</span></a>, in Basel it will <a href="https://www.bvb.ch/en/billette-tarife/tageskarte/"><span class="s3">cost CHF9.90</span></a> while in Geneva it’ll <a href="https://www.tnw.ch/en/tickets-preise/billette/tageskarte"><span class="s3">set you back CHF10</span></a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">In Bern, you will get a free public transport ticket for your entire stay with your tourist accommodation, <a href="https://www.bern.com/en/detail/bern-ticket-free-on-public-transport"><span class="s3">which includes</span></a> “the famous Gurten funicular, the funicular Marzilibahn, and the elevator to the Minster terrace, as well as travel to and from Bern Airport.”</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">In fact, many of Switzerland's stunning gondolas, funiculars and cableways are counted as public transport, meaning they're a great way to see some spectacular sights on the cheap. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Many other towns and villages have similar cards, so be sure to do your research before you go.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">When travelling further afield, tickets on public transport through the mountains are also surprisingly reasonable.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s3"><a href="https://www.sbb.ch/en/leisure-holidays/travel-in-switzerland/international-guests/swiss-travel-pass.html">The Swiss Travel Pass</a></span><span class="s1"> gives you unlimited travel by train bus and boat for three days for CHF232.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Better yet, the three days are out of a total of 15 days, so you don’t need to take them consecutively.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">You’ll also get free admission to museums and a range of mountain excursions, as well as a range of other discounts and bonuses.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p>
