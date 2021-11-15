What is Zurich’s ‘clean energy’ referendum and what does it mean for you?

<p class="p1">Among the questions being asked of Zurich (and Swiss) voters in the final round of referendums in 2021, one relates to energy and heating.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Specifically, it is a proposal to ban oil and gas heaters in Switzerland’s most populous canton.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The proposal has been put forward by Zurich councillor Martin Neukom (Greens), who hopes to improve the canton’s carbon footprint with the idea.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211109/whats-at-stake-in-switzerlands-covid-referendum-on-november-28th/"><strong>READ MORE: What’s at stake in Switzerland’s Covid referendum on November 28th?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What is Zurich’s ‘energy referendum’?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Zurich’s energy referendum, to be held on November 28th, hopes to phase out gas and oil heaters in the canton of Zurich.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">According to the proposal, this will not be done immediately but will instead take place at the end of the heaters’ life cycle.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The referendum requires that they are replaced with climate-neutral solutions, such as heat pumps, biogas or other environmentally friendly heating systems.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Why is it being held?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Neukom and other advocates of the vote want to phase out oil and gas burners due to their negative environmental impacts.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Oil and gas heaters produce an estimated 40 percent of Zurich’s CO2 emissions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While these are slowly being phased out, there are an estimated 120,000 remaining in Zurich.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Around half will be replaced at the end of their lifetime, Swiss media reports. Neukom said simply waiting for owners to phase out the burners would “take too long”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If the vote passes, heating in Zurich will almost completely be done by renewable sources within 20 years.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211110/referendum-why-are-the-swiss-voting-on-nursing-conditions/"><strong>Referendum: Why are the Swiss voting on nursing conditions?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Are there any exceptions?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The vote has included protections for people on lower incomes, as well as where installing a different system would be difficult or impossible.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If the costs of installing a different system are more than five percent higher than the costs of an oil or gas heater across its entire lifetime, then a new oil or gas heater can be installed.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Advocates argue that replacing the systems will make them more cost effective in the longer term.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Will it pass?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Members of the Greens, the FDP, the Social Democrats, as well as a handful of other parties support the idea.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Swiss People’s Party and the EDU are against the plan.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211013/how-can-you-save-on-your-household-energy-bills-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: How can you save on your household energy bills in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">While polling has not yet been done on the topic, Zurich would not be the first canton to put in place such a change.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Both Freibourg and Basel City have put in place similar rules, with the cantons boasting a renewable energy rate of <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/klima/120250640-faq-n-zuercher-energiegesetz-soll-120-000-oelheizungen-den-garaus-machen">97 percent and 94 percent respectively</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
